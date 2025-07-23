Most Fans Are Still Swooning Over Jamie Dornan's 50 Shades Of Grey Performance, But There's A Reason We Haven't Seen Him In A Ton Of Roles Since
Sometimes you don't gotta work, b---h.
Coming off of Fifty Shades of Grey, Jamie Dornan took some unexpected roles. He danced in Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar. He starred opposite Emily Blunt in a movie with a very unexpected bee ending. He was robbed of an Academy Award nod for Belfast and then he hopped, skipped and jumped to TV for The Tourist. In short, he’s been around, but we haven’t seen him in a ton of roles in the seven years since Fifty Shades Freed released. Turns out, there’s a reason for that.
The frequent leading man recently opened up about his career after his trilogy of Fifty movies wrapped. The topic of what he values most came up, and his answer was really succinct: ‘time.”
Dornan’s lost both his mom and dad at this point. His mother tragically passed away when he was just a teenager. His dad, Jim, was getting into the acting game himself when he tragically died from Covid complications in the spring of 2021. Dornan’s a husband to Amelia Warner and a father to three girls, and spending spending time with those he loves is important. He also told El Pais in the interview he tries to get back to Belfast and spend time with friends there as much as possible, too.
When it comes to the roles he wants to take, though, he seemingly grew a thick skin after he failed early (and often) in he career. Now, he says he’s always looking forward and going with his “gut” when a new project comes up. It’s meant his resume is unexpected, eclectic, and sometimes even delightful.
It’s also meant he has no expectation that each project will surpass the last.
Fifty Shades of Grey, Fifty Shades Darker, and Fifty Shades Freed, for example, were certainly amongst his most popular roles, but they were not well-received by critics, despite their large fanbase. Dornan has previously spoken of the "brutal review" that has stuck with him since release.
In the years thereafter, some of his roles have seemed to be for fun while others have felt like projects that tipped into the realm of award-winning fare. Belfast landed him a Golden Globe nomination, for example. His latest quotes, however, highlight the work is secondary to the things that are most important to the actor.
All in all, it sounds like Jamie Dornan has a good grip on his life and his career and knows what direction he wants to take it in. Even if his most ardent fans would probably love to see him in another role or two a year.
Now--can I please just vote for that Barb and Star sequel?
