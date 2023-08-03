Pee-Wee's Big Holiday Star Joe Manganiello Opens Up After Paul Reubens’ Death: ‘This Is Tough’

True Blood alum Joe Manganiello joins Hollywood in grieving the untimely loss of the iconic Paul Reubens . The entertainment world was deeply saddened by the Mystery Men actors' passing at the age of 70 on Monday. Following the news of his death, many individuals, including Manganiello, shared heartfelt stories about the late star. The Magic Mike actor took to social media to pay tribute to his friend and comedic genius with a touching post.

In his moving Instagram post, the Sabotage actor shared a collection of photos from the pair's media tour for the critically well-received 2016 Netflix film Pee-Wee's Big Holiday . His caption began by expressing the heartache of bidding farewell to someone who held such significance in his life. The actor praised Paul Reubens as a genuine friend who believed in him, advocated for him, and appreciated the unique qualities that others might have overlooked, saying:

Man… this is tough. It’s so hard to say goodbye when you know you’ll never see someone again who meant so much to you. Someone who believed in you, and fought for you, and saw things in you that most people didn’t. Everyone should be so lucky to have a friend like that. Well, I did, and today I have to say goodbye.

The Spider-Man veteran paints a vivid picture of the Pee-Wee’s Playhouse creator’s extraordinary comedic talents, hailing him as one of the greatest geniuses in the genre. He highlighted Reubens' subversive brilliance, quick wit, and immense compassion. He continued:

Today, the world lost one of the greatest comedic geniuses of all time. Paul was subversive, brilliant, witty, and had the biggest heart on the planet… anyone on his Birthday mailing list will know what I mean…

Additionally, Joe recognized Paul's visionary nature, always ahead of his time, and gifted at identifying exceptional talent. He added:

He was a visionary who was so far ahead of his time and had one of the scariest eyes for talent I’ve ever seen. He was responsible for breaking so many incredible actors (see everyone in Pee Wee’s Playhouse), directors (Tim Burton), and composers (Danny Elfman). He was an artist and a weirdo who fought for other artists and weirdos, and the world was a much better place because it had him in it.

Beyond their on-screen collaboration in Pee-Wee's Big Holiday, Manganiello and Reubens shared a deep bond off-camera. The Magic Mike actor affectionately referred to him as an icon who also embodied the endearing qualities of an underdog, winning the hearts of people from all walks of life.

While Paul Reubens will probably always be best remembered as the bow-tie-wearing childlike character he created, it's essential to appreciate his versatility as an actor in other roles . A notable example of this is his role in the Buffy the Vampire Slayer movie cast , where he brilliantly portrayed the comedic yet terrifying vampire Amilyn in the original 1992 film. Additionally, his journey as the character RX-24 in the Star Wars franchise showcased his ability to bring iconic droids to life. From the first Disney attraction based on George Lucas' sci-fi series to multiple appearances in franchise lore, RX-24's character evolved. Notably, in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, RX-24 embraced the role of a robot DJ, revealing the actor's diverse talents beyond the pilot's seat.

A representative for the late performer confirmed that he had privately battled cancer for several years, demonstrating his trademark tenacity and wit until the end. The late actor played a pivotal role in launching the careers of numerous remarkable actors, directors, and composers, leaving an indelible mark on the entertainment industry.

Paul Reubens' profound impact on comedy and the enduring charm of his beloved character, Pee-Wee Herman, will be etched in the hearts of not only his friends and colleagues, like Joe Manganiello, but fans forever.

For fans who want to relieve the late actor's greatest creation, Pee-Wee's Big Holiday is available streaming for anyone with a Netflix subscription.