America's Got Talent's Sofia Vergara And Husband Joe Manganiello Are Divorcing After Seven Years

America's Got Talent judge Sofia Vergara and actor Joe Manganiello got married back in 2015, and seemed to be going strong as husband and wife for years. Now, however, the couple is headed for a legal and official split, as Vergara and Manganiello are getting a divorce after seven years of marriage. They confirmed the news themselves with a statement that suggests bitter feelings aren't a factor in the decision.

In a joint statement to Page Six, the former Modern Family star and her husband shared the news along with a request of fans. They said:

We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.

The news comes just a week after Sofia Vergara turned 51, and she has been celebrating her big day in Italy without Joe Manganiello. The news may not be altogether shocking for any fans who have been keeping track of the actress via social media, as she has posted many photos of her trip, none of which include her husband. She also doesn't seem to be wearing a wedding ring in photos.

According to a source cited by Page Six, Manganiello's absence from her birthday trip became all but impossible to explain without confirming that their marriage was in trouble. The source, who has not been identified, told the outlet:

At the start of Sofia’s big birthday trip those close to her were explaining away Joe’s absence with the excuse that he was busy filming back on the East Coast; that excuse barely held up due to the writers strike, but once the actor’s strike took effect, he could have been on the first flight… and he quite clearly is not. So now no one out there with her is even attempting to pretend that it’s not over. It’s over. It’s done.

The WGA writers strike brought plenty of productions for the large and small screen alike to a standstill, but it evidently wasn't until the SAG strike that work could no longer be used as an explanation for why Sofia Vergara's husband was absent from her birthday celebration. Joe Manganiello did wish her a happy birthday on Instagram, however, with message that quite literally translates to "Happy Birthday Sofia." Take a look:

Vergara has not posted about Manganiello in some time. Another source told Page Six that the spouses had "been growing apart for a while now" and decided to take "some distance from each other to contemplate their future." At the time of writing, neither has made any public comments aside from their joint statement confirming the decision to divorce aend requesting privacy.

They two did speak publicly about their marriage over the years, including Manganiello sharing what she thought of his blue mohawk from Justice League reshoots and Vergara opening up on America's Got Talent about how he proposed to her.

Whether or not they share further details about their split remains to be seen. The news comes on the heels of reports that Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are headed for divorce and during the ongoing messy break between Kevin Costner and his wife. Here's hoping that whatever happens between Vergara and Manganiello moving forward is cleaner than Costner and his soon-to-be ex!