I Asked Jonathan Frakes About His Team-Up With Robert Picardo In A Hallmark Christmas Movie, And He Got Candid About Why Star Trek Fans Should Tune In

Star Trek's Jonathan Frakes and Robert Picardo are among the stars attached to the upcoming Hallmark movie A Biltmore Christmas. In this production, both actors take a back seat to co-leads Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha. However, plenty of fans will undoubtedly be interested in seeing a holiday moving featuring the stars who portray Riker and the EMH. I had the opportunity to speak with Frakes about the project and asked if he thought Trekkies would enjoy the festive flick. He does indeed believe fans should tune in and was candid about why that is.

Just before I asked Jonathan Frakes about his upcoming return to Star Trek, I had to inquire about how A Biltmore Christmas could appeal to a sci-fi-loving audience. The actor, who plays Biltmore employee Winston in the upcoming film, was more than happy to give his thoughts. In doing so, he argued that we historically haven't seen much of the holiday spirit within Trek:

Gene Roddenberry was a card-carrying atheist, so Christmas was not big on his list of subject matters. But I think there’s a loyalty to Star Trek, a family loyalty, that would appeal to the Hallmark family brand. Our ships were all families and these Hallmark stories are always based on family relationships. I think the connection, the dots, are not too distant.

Outside of sporadic brief mentions in a couple of episodes and a scene in Star Trek Generations, Jonathan Frakes is right that the holiday has never really been a priority with the franchise. As such, you won't find a Trek project on a list of best Christmas movies, which is what makes the idea of Frakes' merry dramedy so appealing.

The veteran actor and director's comments may be reassuring for some and ultimately entice the average Star Trek fan to check out the movie even if it isn't completely in line with the franchise's humanist perspective. The Gargoyles alum pointed to the familial bonds formed on a starship, for example, and noted how many Hallmark movies also deal with family. Science fiction and heart-warming Christmas tales may seem far apart on the surface, but the two can work in harmony if meshed effectively. (The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which aired in 2022, was a firm example of that.)

As a Trek fan who was able to screen A Biltmore Christmas in advance, I can say that it was a thrill to see Jonathan Frakes and Robert Picardo. I'll also add that the plot heavily dabbles in time travel and has a premise almost as out there as some of The Next Generation's most WTF moments.

The Hallmark original centers around a writer tasked with crafting a script for a remake of a classic Christmas movie. When her new ending conflicts with the original's "unrealistic" ending, her boss sends her to the Biltmore estate (which is a real-life former home of the Vanderbilts and the setting of the fictional film). Through mysterious events, the screenwriter is transported back and forth through time and is able to learn the true story behind the movie.

While Star Trek fans are probably more concerned about upcoming Trek shows or spinoffs Paramount+ should make right about now, this is a movie they may want to check out. After all, the franchise doesn't have any new content airing right now, so why not try something new?

Watch Jonathan Frakes and more in A Biltmore Christmas, which premieres on Sunday, November 26th at 8:00 p.m. ET. Of course, Trek fans can also use a Paramount+ subscription to see more of him as Riker, but maybe wait and do that after you've seen the movie.