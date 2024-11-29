Jude Law And The Young 'Skeleton Crew' Cast Reveal 'Star Wars' Memories, Sing John Williams And More
There's nothing like joining the most iconic franchise of all time.
Jude Law, creators Jon Watts and Christopher Ford and the young cast of "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" sat down with CinemaBlend to discuss the making of Disney's latest streaming series in the "Star Wars" universe. Jude Law shares how "Star Wars" introduced him to cinema as a young boy, his young co-stars tell us what he was like to work with on set, where "Star Wars" ranks on John Williams' incredible list of scores and more.
Video Chapters
00:18 - Jude Law And The ‘Skeleton Crew’ Cast Remember The First Time They Saw ‘Star Wars’
03:04 - Jude Law Talks Wanting To Play A Jedi In ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’
04:02 - ‘Skeleton Crew’ Filmmakers On Creating New Creatures For The ‘Star Wars’ Universe
04:38 - Jude Law And The Young Cast Of ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’ Discuss Working Together On Set
07:28 - Where Does ‘Star Wars’ Rank On John Williams List Of Film Scores?
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Gabe studied Film & Photography at Webster University. He currently spends his free time looking like a fool trying to play Ice Hockey (a recently acquired hobby), playing video games, and watching every movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Dwayne, if you're reading this...he sends his love.