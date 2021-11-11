Law And Order: Organized Crime Actor Reveals A 'Magic Moment' Following The Explosive Cliffhanger

The end of Stabler’s undercover arc in Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 is fast-approaching, and the aftermath of the gym explosion and escape of the KO mobsters means that the final chase is bound to be intense. Agnes Bogdani’s refusal to break “besa” meant that Albi, Kosta, and others got enough of a warning to make a run for it , and it’s clear that at least Albi and Kosta will be on the run. And according to actor Vinnie Jones, Albi’s flight for freedom will involve a “magic moment” between Albi and his wife.

The promo for the episode following the explosive cliffhanger confirmed that both Michael Raymond-James’ Kosta and Vinnie James’ Albi escaped the gym before the explosion, and the NYPD will be on their trail. Albi has a wife that he’ll presumably need to consider when it comes to making his next moves, but he and Flutura (played by Lolita Davidovich) have an unconventional marriage.

Stabler learned Albi’s big secret when he followed him to a gay bar, and Flutura had no qualms about seducing Stabler . At the same time, they seem to have a loyalty to each other. So what’s next for them? Vinnie Jones spoke with CinemaBlend ahead of the final KO episode that will air on November 11, and he previewed what’s to come with Albi and Flutura’s storyline after a season of Albi continuing to keep his big secret:

I thought it was good. I thought it was mysterious. I thought [Lolita Davidovich] was great. And I always asked the question: does [Flutura] know? Is she just ignoring it? Is she turning a blind eye? But you know, I think really, she doesn't know. And I think that'll all come together in Episode 8. There's a magic moment in Episode 8, that's all I can say, between Flutura and Albi at the end there. It's really nice. Really, it'd be worth watching 8 just for that. It ties it all in nicely. And it shows the love for each other. It shows that whatever she's doing, whatever he is doing, there's that love because Albi saved her, don't forget. Albi saved her at the beginning.

Episode 8 of Law & Order: Organized Crime will evidently involve a “magic moment” between the husband and wife, but Vinnie Jones didn’t spoil just how that will come about or whether Albi and Flutura will meet again in person. A lot may depend on who winds up in NYPD custody, and when. Flutura managed to escape before the NYPD raided her and Albi’s home, and seemingly ran while in the middle of trying to pack. If they’re both in the wind, will they reunite in person? Will one be caught before the other? Or is a tragedy in store for them?

Only time will tell on how Organized Crime wraps their story as a married couple before the KO arc ends, but the entire reason that the KO enterprise is falling apart traces back to Albi’s nephew, Reggie. It was Reggie flipping on the family after hearing for himself that Albi wanted “Eddie” to kill his nephew that changed everything. He broke besa, but Agnes didn’t, even knowing that her brother and the family would have killed her son. When I asked Vinnie Jones if Albi would have any regret about how they had treated Reggie in light of Reggie flipping, the actor shared:

I think Albi will be disappointed that Reggie bought [Stabler] into the KO. But then I'm guilty of, you know, he was blackmailing me, really, because he had my secret. So he really penetrated the KO. I'm sure it's Kosta's character, Michael [Raymond James]'s character, that will be more seething about the whole thing. And I'm sure if you think about it, Kosta must be saying, 'Well, why didn't Albi see this?'

It’s not so much regret about his treatment of Reggie for Albi, but disappointment in his nephew for introducing “Eddie” into the KO and planting the seeds of the family’s destruction. Stabler may be the cop who is key to taking the KO down, but it never would have happened if he hadn’t been able to so fully dupe Reggie. And it sounds like Kosta might have something to say to Albi after Albi’s own nephew broke besa, but only time will tell on that front. It looks like both men could be too busy fleeing to do any serious fighting. Check out the promo for what comes next: