Law And Order: Organized Crime Star Breaks Down The Big Betrayal And What Comes Next In Season 2
Agnes Bogdani changed everything in the latest episode, and actress Caroline Lagerfelt broke it down!
The stakes are higher than ever on Law & Order: Organized Crime, with the Organized Crime task force closing in on the Kosta Organization and the KO not having much of anything to lose by going rogue. The explosive cliffhanger at the end of the latest episode was the result of some big reveals and even bigger betrayals, with some breaking “besa” while others stuck with the family. The biggest betrayal resulted in the KO getting enough of a warning of the NYPD closing in to run. Caroline Lagerfelt, who plays Agnes Bogdani on Organized Crime, broke down what happened and the coming fallout.
Everything started to fall apart as soon as Reggie found out that “Eddie” was actually an undercover cop, and Reggie broke after the NYPD brought in Agnes and heard with his own ears that Albi wanted him dead. Even after the promise of witness protection to get them safely away from the rest of the family, Agnes found a way to warn the family with an ill-fated court reporter who would be murdered for her efforts. Caroline Lagerfelt weighed in on whether Agnes knew that the court reporter was doomed to die in carrying the message to Albi, telling CinemaBlend:
The court reporter was in over her head with Agnes as soon as Agnes got a look at her coffee grounds, but it’s hard to blame the woman for not seeing it coming. Fans certainly didn’t expect Agnes to suddenly shift from a woman seemingly dependent on her son to somebody with nerves of steel who could and would do what was necessary for besa. And, as the final scene between mother and son in the latest episode proved, even Reggie didn’t see it coming.
In fact, his apology for what he thought was making her break besa resulted in Agnes managing to speak two words out loud: “I didn’t.” Viewers already knew that Agnes had gone against Reggie’s intention and gotten word to Albi, but it was certainly news to him. When I mentioned to Caroline Lagerfelt that Agnes saying “I didn’t” was powerful as her first line of the whole series, she said:
Agnes isn’t done speaking despite the difficulty in forming full sentences, and it’s clear that she doesn’t put herself through that strain unless she has something important to say. Whether or not that’s a good thing for Stabler and Co. remains to be seen. After all, as of the end of the episode, Agnes and Reggie were still planning on witness protection. So who really betrayed whom in the worst way in this scenario? Was it Agnes betraying Reggie by going behind his back and warning the family, or was it Reggie betraying the family by breaking besa to save his own life? Caroline Lagerfelt shared:
As Caroline Lagerfelt pointed out, Reggie really didn’t try out many options before agreeing to flip on the family. Admittedly, he didn’t exactly have many options other than betray the KO or die, but he really seemed to give up once he realized that his sketchy arsonist pal Eddie was actually a cop. Still, Agnes didn’t give up on Reggie even though she more or less sabotaged his intent to help the NYPD bring in Albi, Kosta, and the rest. And the other shoe has yet to drop for Agnes. Lagerfelt continued:
Agnes may not be able to speak in the conventional way, or communicate clearly without Reggie on hand or a pen and paper, but the latest episode proved that she’s very observant, and not somebody to be crossed. While she may have spent her earlier appearances cooking and reading tea leaves, she showed that she is as much part of the family and part of besa as any of the rest. When I noted to Caroline Lagerfelt that Agnes managing to warn Albi proved that she was smarter than anybody gave her credit for, the actress said:
I think it’s safe to say that even if not all viewers were dropping f-bombs in front of their televisions when Agnes started pulling strings, there were plenty of us on the edges of our seats! Apparently, in the world of Law & Order: Organized Crime, you should think twice before trying to back Agnes Bogdani into a corner. Or at the very least, keep a close eye on her. Despite appearances, she clearly still has plenty of bite.
Whether or not she’ll actually be able to do any more for the family before the end of the KO arc remains to be seen. Stabler and Co. will presumably want to keep a closer eye on her after figuring out that she had to be the way that Albi and the others got the word to run, so she may be out of the fight for the family. Then again, if the latest episode taught viewers anything, it’s never to count Agnes out.
