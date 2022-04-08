Law And Order: Organized Crime Star Talks The 'Ticking Clock' And 'Collateral Damage' On The Way In Season 2
Law & Order: Organized Crime's Mykelti Williamson opened up about Preston Webb's plans and whether or not they could actually work.
Spoilers ahead for the April 7 episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime on NBC, called “Can’t Knock The Hustle.”
Law & Order: Organized Crime returned after a few weeks off with an episode that raised the stakes for everybody involved in the investigations into the Marcy Killers and the Brotherhood. For Nova, that meant her brother Derrick making a deal with Preston and Cassandra Webb despite her warnings, and all signs point toward the case getting more complicated moving forward. Mykelti Williamson, who plays Preson Webb on Organized Crime, opened up to CinemaBlend about the ticking clock for his character, and what kind of collateral damage the characters might have to deal with.
Although Preston Webb’s first scene of “Can’t Knock The Hustle” involved shooting and killing two dealers who betrayed him and his organization, much of his time in the episode was spent with family and friends. Viewers saw both the killer crime lord and the family-loving philanthropist sides of him in the span of one hour, and Mykelti Williams weighed in on portraying the two sides of this character in the hit Dick Wolf TV series:
Law & Order: Organized Crime entered the Marcy Killers/Brotherhood arc of Season 2 shortly after Richard Wheatley’s story ended, and Preston Webb’s desire to “right the ship” and move away from the life of crime certainly sets him apart from Dylan McDermott’s character. Webb and Cassandra (played by Jennifer Beals) have a loving marriage and were thrilled at the birth of their grandchild, but they’re objectively also criminals. Mykelti Williamson continued, saying:
Webb wound up with even more blood on his hands in “Can’t Knock The Hustle” when he killed two men, but in the same episode that he and his wife decided to fund a health clinic at a church after befriending the pastor, who also happens to be Nova’s brother. Actress Nona Parker Johnson previously opened up about Nova spending more time with Webb after being promoted in his organization, and revealed that she’ll be around Webb’s family and fans will see “the effect that that has on her and her brother.”
Of course, with Nova warning her brother about the Webbs, and their decision to fund a clinic coming in the same episode that Webb shot two men, I asked Mykelti Williamson whether they’re sincere about wanting to give back or actually just trying to expand the Marcy Killers organization, and he responded:
They certainly have the resources to do a lot of good, but it will take more than money and good intentions for them to beat the ticking clock and avoid causing more collateral damage. Funding the clinic is a step in the right direction, but will it truly do good if Nova doesn’t necessarily trust them with giving money to her brother’s cause? Is redemption really possible at this point, even if they’re not nearly as self-serving as Wheatley or the K.O.?
Well, there’s no denying that Webb is a dangerous man when he’s not doting on his grandchild or spending time with his wife, and I asked Williamson for his thoughts on how Webb compares to Richard Wheatley as the previous big bad of Season 2:
Webb certainly seems more personally detached from his criminal enterprise compared to the likes of Denis Leary’s Donnelly and the Brotherhood gang. Whether or not that can remain true for the rest of the season remains to be seen. The NYPD is making progress in the case, and Nova has been in deep enough with the Marcy Organization that she has plenty of dirt on them. Then again, her priorities may need to shift now that her brother is involved with the Webbs and knows that she’s a cop.
All things considered, there’s a lot to look forward to, so be sure to keep tuning in to Law & Order: Organized Crime with new episodes on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, following Law & Order: SVU at 9 p.m. and the original Law & Order at 8 p.m. in the 2022 TV schedule.
All three L&O installments are currently going strong as one third of the nine-show Dick Wolf TV universe, along with the three One Chicago series and the three FBIs over on CBS. Organized Crime is actually Mykelti Williamson’s second Dick Wolf show, as he had a memorable run as Denny Woods on Chicago P.D. in the fifth season.
