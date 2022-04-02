How Law And Order: Organized Crime's Stabler Will Get More 'Tangled' With The Brotherhood And Marcy Killers

Law & Order: Organized Crime is finally on the verge of returning after a few weeks with no new episodes, and all signs point toward the third arc of Season 2 getting even more intense as it continues. Christopher Meloni's Stabler is undercover again – this time, as himself – within the NYPD's Brotherhood gang, while Nona Parker Johnson's Nova is deep under with the Marcy Killers. Johnson recently spoke with CinemaBlend, and she shared that the situation with Stabler and the Brotherhood is getting even more "tangled" with the Marcy Killers moving forward. And that's not all!

Nova is deeper than ever within the Marcy Organization, and her brother is now in the mix even without knowing that she's actually a cop. Stabler is also getting in deep, as he has already had to get a tattoo to prove his loyalty to the Brotherhood, and it's probably safe to say that he'll have to make more very difficult decisions. To this point, Nova has mostly been focused on the Marcy Killers, whereas Stabler has been mostly focused on working within the Brotherhood. Nona Parker Johnson weighed in on whether there will be much overlap between the stories:

Yeah, there's going to be some overlap. I think that it's been really so interesting reading the complex sort of nature of this dynamic between the Marcy Killers and the Brotherhood. And it only gets more tangled and the lies and things that are being thrown around between these two groups is something that I think neither one of them is going to come out unscathed from. So I'm interested to see just the two of them sort of clash full-on. And also to see the two head honchos of those two groups, see sort of what kind of dynamic they take towards each other, because there's definitely going to be opportunities for that.

The two bosses are Mykelti Williamson as Preston Webb and Denis Leary as Frank Donnelly, although Webb seems to have the upper hand almost entirely. That's not to say that Donnelly and the Brotherhood don't pose a huge threat, however, and some bad news from him at the end of the latest episode shook Stabler to his core. That news will lead to a Law & Order: SVU reunion for Christopher Meloni, but what will surely be fun for fans to see probably won't exactly be fun for Stabler.

(Image credit: NBC)

As for Nova, Nona Parker Johnson confirmed that Bell is the person who knows her the best at this point (and she enjoys working with Danielle Moné Truitt), and the characters' dynamic hasn't been without friction. Johnson didn't spill all the spoilers for what will happen in the rest of Season 2 – although fans can rest assured that Dylan McDermott probably won't be popping up as Richard Wheatley now that he has a new show – but she did share what she's excited for fans to get to see coming up:

Well, I think what I'm most excited about is getting into the lives of the members of these organizations. Donnelly, and Webb and his family. Something that is so, so intriguing to me about this story, is that we really get to see them and we get to see their lives and their families and their dynamic between the people that they care really deeply for, even though they're out in the world doing these horrible things. They are still people, and we get to see what they're like. And I think that's so fun. And secondly, I'm really excited to see where Bell and Nova's relationship goes and how they continue to work together. And what it might look like on the other side of this investigation. What happens to Nova, what happens to Bell, what happens to Stabler. I think that that's something that I can't even begin to imagine. Like, anyone coming out of this on the other side clean.

It sounds like things might get worse before they get better for Nova, Stabler, and the rest of the OC team, which should be interesting for fans! Viewers have been waiting for a new episode since all the way back in mid-March, so the upcoming return featuring SVU's Dann Florek back as Cragen once more should be must-see TV.

Don't miss the new episode – called "Can't Knock the Hustle" – of Law & Order: Organized Crime on Thursday, April 7 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, following Law & Order: SVU at 9 p.m. For more viewing options now and in the coming weeks, be sure to check out our 2022 TV schedule.