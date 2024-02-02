'I'm Approached Regularly': Law And Order: SVU Alum Told Us The Feedback She Hears Most Often From Fans

Law & Order: SVU is going strong in the milestone 25th season, and there's no better time than the present to look back at the people who helped make the show what it is today. One of those people is none other than Tamara Tunie, whose character of Melinda Warner has been helping crack cases across the Law & Order universe since back in 2000. The actress spoke with CinemaBlend for her arrival on Law & Order: Organized Crime to reunite with Christopher Meloni, and she opened up to CinemaBlend about feedback that she "regularly" gets from fans.

Tunie's most recent apearance in the franchise was her "personal" episode of Organized Crime, but the vast majority of appearances that place her on the list of Law & Order actors who have been in the most episodes were on SVU. She heavily recurred from Season 2 - Season 17, and appeared as a guest star several times since, including in the game-changing 500th episode.

As a longtime fan of both SVU and Chief Medical Examiner Melinda Warner, I noted to the actress that it's almost reassuring to see Warner delivering details about a body to the intrepid investigators of the franchise. Tunie responded:

Thank you! Thank you for saying that. I'm approached regularly and people say how much they miss Warner in the newer episodes and how much they love watching the reruns because they can always see her there, and she's a grounding force in that unit. I mean, she comes [and] she delivers the essential answers for the team. It's a unique position to be in.

Not only is Melinda Warner a grounding force whenever she appears on SVU – or, more recently, Organized Crime – but her expertise is often key to catching the perps of the week. Given that she has been sharing that expertise since 2000, is it any surprise that Tamara Tunie is regularly approached by fans? After all, SVU has been on for long enough that reruns are rarely hard to find, and the drama is also available streaming via Peacock Premium subscription and Hulu subscription between new episodes of Season 25 in the 2024 TV schedule.

When I commented that there's a sense that a break in an episode's case is going to happen once Warner is on board, Tunie agreed, saying:

Absolutely. I will say, people miss the science. People were really fascinated by the science that we used to do. I have had people over the years, particularly young women, approach me and say, you know, 'I went into forensic science. I'm studying forensic science because of watching you on Law & Order.' And that's very meaningful.

There may be more women of science and technology to be found on television nowadays, but that wasn't the case going back a couple of decades, and many people clearly connected with Tamara Tunie's character. Plus, Warner's impact is still felt to this day, since Law & Order: SVU didn't replace her with a different M.E. There's nobody quite like Warner on SVU in recent seasons, which Tunie acknowledged, saying:

No, there's not. Thank you very much. [laughs]

Who could replace Melinda Warner? SVU has regularly cycled cops in and out in recent years, with the exceptions of Mariska Hargitay's Captain Olivia Benson and Ice-T's Sergeant Fin Tutuola. I still think of the years of Benson, Stabler, Fin, Munch, and Cragen as the classic era of SVU, and Warner an important part of those seasons.

Whether or not Tamara Tunie will appear in the franchise again this season remains to be seen. There will be fewer episodes than usual due to the WGA writers strike and SAG-AFTRA actors strike delays, but she did pop up on Organized Crime. Could she return to SVU for the milestone season at some point this year?

Only time will tell, but you can catch new episodes of Law & Order: SVU on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET, between Law & Order Season 23 at 8 p.m. and Organized Crime at 10 p.m., all on NBC.