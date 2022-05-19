Law And Order: SVU Director Pratibha Parmar On 'Fantastic' Timing For Episode During AAPI Heritage Month, Plus Giving Notes To Mariska Hargitay
The SVU director opened up about her directing experience on the Mariska Hargitay-led series!
Law & Order: SVU went in some exciting directions in Season 23, ranging from hitting the 500-episode milestone to delivering more crossovers to even finally introducing Benson’s son to Stabler from Law & Order: Organized Crime. For one director, her episode of Season 23 aired at the most “fantastic” time during Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and was the product of a process that involved directing Mariska Hargitay and the rest of the cast of the long-running drama. Pratibha Parmar spoke with CinemaBlend about her directing experience, and why she’d love to return to SVU.
Pratibha Parmar, who was previously best known for her work directing features and documentaries, came to Law & Order: SVU as a participant in NBCU’s Female Forward program to create gender parity in directing for scripted TV. Her episode was called “Do You Believe In Miracles?” and managed to combine a dark case that needed investigating with some lighter Mother’s Day celebrations for Benson, all leading up to the latest crossover event with Christopher Meloni’s Organized Crime. “Do You Believe In Miracles?” happened air on NBC during AAPI Heritage Month in May, and Parmar opened up about what that meant to her:
When Parmar first hit the set of SVU to direct her episode, she had no idea that it would ultimately air in May, so the timing came as a “fantastic” surprise. The timing even worked out that it aired close to Mother’s Day, which matched the SVU timeline to the real-life timeline pretty closely. The veteran director – who has a feature film premiering at the Tribeca Film festival in June – continued, sharing why this experience was new to her:
Of course, “that world” of Law & Order: SVU has been building and evolving since 1999, and coming in for an episode of Season 23 wasn’t exactly the same as if she’d come into a show that hasn't had such a long run. When I asked how she prepared to come on board and direct for a show that’s already 23 seasons in and centered on characters with so much history, Pratibha Parmar shared:
The core cast of SVU may have been inhabiting their roles and this show for many years – upwards of two decades for Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T – but according to Pratibha Parmar, they welcome notes. This is a show that handles some pretty sensitive topics on a weekly basis and is part of what is currently a nine-show TV universe, and it has to operate at a brisk pace to produce more than twenty episodes per season. Parmar continued to sing their praises for how they responded to her as director:
Directing on SVU automatically not only made Pratibha Parmar part of a show that has made history on television, but also brought her into the family of Dick Wolf Entertainment. The TV universe under the Dick Wolf banner goes all the way back to the original Law & Order’s premiere in 1990, and currently consists of the three L&O shows (comprised of SVU, Organized Crime, and the revival of the original), the three One Chicago shows (Fire, P.D., and Med), and the three FBIs (the original, FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI: International).
When I asked Parmar if she’d be interested in returning to SVU if she had the opportunity, she revealed that she’d be game for anywhere in the Wolf universe. She shared:
The 2021-2022 TV season is coming to an end, with all nine of the Wolf shows entering hiatus. The good news is that all nine have already been renewed for the 2022-2023 TV season, so there’s plenty more to come starting in the fall. If you missed Pratibha Parmar’s episode of Law & Order: SVU earlier in May (or just want to rewatch), you can find it streaming with a Peacock subscription. Take a behind-the-scenes look at her on the set of SVU:
All three Law & Order shows will wrap their current seasons on Thursday, May 19 starting with the original’s Season 21 finale at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. You can find the finale dates for One Chicago and the FBIs as well as plenty of other big TV hits on our spring finale schedule, and check out our 2022 TV premiere schedule for some upcoming summer options.
