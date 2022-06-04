Celebrate Pride Month On Streaming: What To Watch And Where Throughout June 2022

Over the years, Pride Month has become a beautiful and all-encompassing celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community and everything it has done to make the world a better place for everyone, no matter their sexual identity, race, ethnicity, or religious preference. A great number of people honor the momentous occasion by participating in rallies, parades, and other events, but there are other ways to celebrate Pride Month if you can’t get out of the house for one reason or another.

So, in honor of Pride Month 2022, we have put together a breakdown of what each of the major streaming platforms are doing to honor the LGBTQIA+ community, including movies, TV shows, documentaries, and other specials that touch on a variety of topics (similar to what we did last year). Here are just a few of the options you can watch as we celebrate Pride Month.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Classics)

Amazon Show Me More Pride

Amazon’s Show Me More Pride section, which is very similar to the Live Out Loud collection from 2021, is full of great titles that honor different aspects of the LGBTQIA+ community. With an Amazon Prime subscription, you can access the trio of titles listed below as well as countless other movies, TV shows, and documentaries that range from comedy to drama and everything in between.

Check out the full collection. (opens in new tab)

This Is Me

Released in 2015 in response to the successful Amazon original series, Transparent, This Is Me features a collection of short documentaries from five trans and gender-nonconforming filmmakers who touch on different aspects of their lives and personal journeys. Each documentary ranges anywhere from five to six minutes, with each having its own structure, tone, and message.

Stream This Is Me on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

Work In Progress

The 2019 comedy-drama series, Work in Progress, follows Abby (Abby McEnany) a self-described “fat, queer, dyke” as she battles her depression and obsessive compulsive disorder while also navigating a new relationship.

Stream Work In Progress on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

Call Me By Your Name

Luca Guadagnino’s 2017 coming-of-age romantic drama, Call Me By Your Name, follows 17-year-old Elio Perlman (Timothée Chalamet) as he spends a summer with Oliver (Armie Hammer), a doctoral student working with his father in a small seaside Italian town. What starts as a close friendship blossoms into a life-changing romance for the teenager.

Stream Call Me By Your Name on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Disney+)

Disney+ Pride

The Disney+ Pride collection consists of three different sections — Movies and Shorts, Series, and “Pride Episodes” — that tackle a myriad of topics centered on the LGBTQIA+ community with everything from Marvel movies like Eternals, shows like Glee, and the three titles we’re highlighting below.

Check out the full collection. (opens in new tab)



Better Nate Than Ever

The 2022 Disney+ movie Better Nate Than Ever follows 13-year-old Nate Foster (Rubey Wood) as he sets out to prove himself on Broadway when he doesn’t get cast in a school play in his hometown of Pittsburgh. While on his journey, Nate finds out more about himself than he could have ever imagined.

Stream Better Nate Than Ever on Disney+. (opens in new tab)



Gender Revolution: A Journey With Katie Couric

In 2017, National Geographic released Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric, a thoughtful and enlightening documentary that sees the prolific TV news personality travel across the country and interview everyone from leading experts to activists to everyday people to shed light on gender identity.

Stream Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric on Disney+. (opens in new tab)



The Little Prince(ss)

Released as part of the Disney+ Launchpad program in 2021, The Little Prince(ss) is a short film about a young Chinese boy who makes a new friend at school. But when the new friend’s father doesn’t understand and refuses to accept the boy’s feminine behavior, the two classmates, and their friendship, are put to the ultimate test.

Stream The Little Prince(ss) on Disney+. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: HBO)

HBO Max LGBTQ+ Voices

Similar to the “Shine On” offerings in 2021, anyone with an HBO Max subscription can browse the streaming platform's “LGBTQ+ Voices” collection throughout Pride Month 2022 and access dozens of movies, shows, and specials from the service’s robust library. Below is just a sample of what you’ll find.

Check out the whole collection. (opens in new tab)

Rent

Years after taking Broadway (and the world) by storm, the 2005 film adaptation of Rent brings the iconic and trailblazing musical sensation to the big screen with an all-star cast and incredible interpretations of those classic numbers. Touching on poverty, love, drugs, and the AIDS epidemic, nothing is left unsaid.

Stream Rent on HBO Max. (opens in new tab)

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel

One of the best options for fans of Jerrod Carmichael, the comedian’s 2022 HBO comedy special, Rothaniel, is as poignant and raw as it is hilarious. Over the course of the 50-minute routine, the remarkable artist leaves nothing on the table and lets out his biggest, and most personal revelation to date.

Stream Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel on HBO Max. (opens in new tab)

Capote

Bennett Miller’s 2006 Academy Award-winning biographical drama, Capote, follows the legendary literary figure (Philip Seymour Hoffman) as he writes his landmark non-fiction novel, In Cold Blood, forming an emotional bond with one of the killers at the center of the story.

Stream Capote on HBO Max. (opens in new tab)



(Image credit: Annapurna Pictures)

Hulu Pride Never Stops

Once again, Hulu is home to a plethora of LGBTQIA+ content with its “Pride Never Stops” collection. In the past, we pointed out titles like Pride, Changing the Game, and Love, Victor, and this year we have even more movies and shows to check out as you celebrate Pride Month. Let’s take a look at just three of the titles worth watching.

Crush

After earning a spot on her school’s track team, aspiring young artist Paige (Rowan Blanchard) falls madly in love with one of her teammates. Acting on her feelings could further complicate her high school experience, but she’s willing to risk it all for a shot at love.

Stream Crush on Hulu. (opens in new tab)

Pose

Set in 1980s New York City, the FX musical drama series, Pose, dives head-first into the Big Apple and its booming fashion scene as well as all the interconnected lives of its most prominent figures.

Stream Pose on Hulu. (opens in new tab)

Booksmart

On the eve of their graduation, best friends Amy Antsler (Kaitlyn Dever) and Molly Davidson (Beanie Feldstein) set out to prove to their classmates (and themselves) that they are more than just two of the smartest kids at their high school, for better or worse, in Booksmart.

Stream Booksmart on Hulu. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix Shine With Pride

Netflix is constantly coming out with new and special features for subscribers, and in June 2022, the popular streaming service is offering up the “Shine with Pride” collection that highlights some of the best movies, shows, and specials on the platform. Here are three worth checking out right now…

Check out the whole collection. (opens in new tab)

Heartstopper

There are plenty of reasons why you should check out the wholesome teen dramedy series, Heartstopper, right now, with the most obvious being the incredible coming-of-age story featuring two teenagers whose friendship turns into something neither would have ever expected.

Stream Heartstopper on Netflix. (opens in new tab)

Sex Education

The Netflix original series, Sex Education, centers on Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield), the awkward teenage son of a sex therapist (Jillian Anderson) who takes his mother’s work and findings to open a sex therapy clinic at his high school and helps his friends and classmates overcome a myriad of issues.

Stream Sex Education on Netflix. (opens in new tab)

Pray Away

The 2021 documentary, Pray Away, follows former leaders and survivors of a conversion therapy program as they come to terms with their respective roles in the movement and speak out against the very tactics they once used long ago.

Stream Pray Away on Netflix. (opens in new tab)



(Image credit: World of Wonder)

Paramount+ Celebrates Pride

Paramount+ subscribers will notice a new collection of movies, TV shows, and documentaries on the homepage throughout Pride Month 2022. The Paramount+ Celebrates Pride section of the streaming service has a little bit of everything, like the titles found below…

Check out the whole collection. (opens in new tab)

Three Months

The 2022 comedy, Three Months, follows high school senior Caleb (Troye Sivan) as he finds out he has been exposed to HIV just before his graduation. During the three-month period between exposure and finding out his definitive results, the South Florida teenager attends a support group and strikes up an unlikely romance.

Stream Three Months on Paramount+. (opens in new tab)

Gay Chorus Deep South

The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus is one of the country’s premier choirs and the 2019 documentary, Gay Chorus Deep South, is just one of the examples why it’s held in such high regard. In response to anti-LGBTQIA+ laws throughout the deep south, the chorus sets off for a powerful tour of the region to provide entertainment and support for those in need of both.

Stream Gay Chorus Deep South on Paramount+. (opens in new tab)

RuPaul’s Drag Race

RuPaul has long been one of the most recognizable and iconic drag queens around thanks to his electric personality and multiple TV shows. One of the best is RuPaul’s Drag Race, the long-running competition series that sees contestants transform themselves into incredibly fabulous personas that rival the famous drag queen.

Stream RuPaul’s Drag Race on Paramount+. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Peacock Celebrating Pride

And then there is Peacock, which offers those with a premium subscription access to tons of great movies, shows, and documentaries with the “Celebrating Pride” collection. The library of titles is vast and encompasses all kinds of genres. Here’s just a small sampling…

Check out the whole collection. (opens in new tab)

Light In The Water

Light in the Water tells the story of the West Hollywood Aquatics Club, the first openly gay swim team and polo team, from its humble beginnings in 1982 all the way into modern times with a focus on its members and how they made an impact on the sports community and society as a whole.

Stream Light in the Water on Peacock. (opens in new tab)

Brokeback Mountain

The 2005 drama, Brokeback Mountain, follows Jack Twist (Jake Gyllenhaal) and Ennis Del Mar (Heath Ledger), two cowboys who fall for one another while on a sheep drive in the mountains of Wyoming. Unable to reveal their love for another to the outside world, the pair keep their affair secret from everyone, including their wives.

Stream Brokeback Mountain on Peacock. (opens in new tab)



To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything! Julie Newmar

After securing spots for themselves in an upcoming drag queen competition, Vida Boheme (Patrick Swayze) and Noxeema Jackson (Wesley Snipes) take young performer Chi-Chi Rodriguez (John Leguizamo) under their wing and set off for an epic road trip to the sunny hills of Los Angeles, California in To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar.

Stream To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything! Julie Newmar on Peacock. (opens in new tab)

This is just a very small portion of all the great LGBTQIA+ stories that are worth checking out even after Pride Month 2022 has come and gone.