Lessons In Chemistry Showrunner On Why A Weekly Release Is Better Than Binge-Watching For New Apple TV+ Series
Weekly beats binge-watching for Lessons in Chemistry!
Lessons in Chemistry has arrived on Apple TV+ as the limited series based on Bonnie Garmus' book of the same name. While the first two episodes were available for Apple TV+ subscribers as soon as the show debuted in the 2023 TV schedule, viewers will have to wait for episodes to release weekly moving forward. That means that anybody who wants to binge-watch from start to finish won't have the option until late November, but creator and showrunner Lee Eisenberg explained to CinemaBlend why watching a new episode each week is the better way to approach Lessons in Chemistry.
Brie Larson leads the Lessons in Chemistry cast as chemist Elizabeth Zott, whose attempt to build her scientific career in a field dominated by men in the 1950s hits obstacle after obstacle. She uses her skills to perfect recipes and become host of her own TV show, which gives her the platform to reach other women of her generation who could use help beyond the stovetop. I spoke with showrunner Lee Eisenberg as part of Apple TV+'s press junket for Lessons in Chemistry, and he shared his thoughts on the limited series releasing weekly instead of via the binge model:
While binge-watching shows can be an immersive experience, weekly releases mean stretching a series out for more than just a day or two. As Lee Eisenberg pointed out, you run the risk of forgetting the biggest events of earlier episodes if you're bingeing your way through all eight to the end. A number of streamers are taking this weekly approach more and more as time passes, although Netflix is still known for dropping full seasons at once. The showrunner elaborated on why it works for Lessons in Chemistry:
Based on the Lessons in Chemistry trailer, the first two episodes, and the plethora of standout moments from the novel that could be adapted into the show, I'd say that the new Brie Larson-led project has the potential to eventually rank among Apple TV+'s best shows. In addition to telling the story of Elizabeth as well as the men and women who surround her, the series also approaches chemistry and food in a way rarely seen on television.
Food consultant Courtney McBroom joined the show to help find the "vibe of the food" to fit the story and to look good on the small screen. Speaking with CinemaBlend, she opened up about what was inspiring for her as a professional in the food field about Elizabeth Zott's story and Brie Larson as leading lady and executive producer.
In addition to Brie Larson, the cast includes Lewis Pullman of Top Gun: Maverick, Aja Naomi King of How to Get Away with Murder, Stephanie Koenig of The Flight Attendant, Kevin Sussman of The Big Bang Theory, Thomas Mann of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers, and Rainn Wilson of The Office fame.
Lessons in Chemistry debuted its first two episodes on October 13 at 12 a.m. PT on Apple TV+, and you can check them out with a subscription to the streamer or Apple TV+ free trial. The remaining six episodes will release weekly, and as Lee Eisenberg shared, watching one per week could be the best way to enjoy Elizabeth Zott's story.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. Resident of One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and Northeast Ohio. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
