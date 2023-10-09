Apple TV+'s Lessons In Chemistry Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before

Apple TV+’s Lessons in Chemistry is one of the many highly anticipated upcoming book-to-movie adaptations, and its premiere is finally within reach. Beginning on October 13th, anyone with an Apple TV+ subscription will be able to tune in to the miniseries. Just like the New York Times bestseller, the series is set in the 1960s and follows Elizabeth Zott (Brie Larson) as she blossoms into a beloved cooking show host after being fired from her dream job as a chemist.

Larson will play the main character, but she is joined by an incredible ensemble cast, who many viewers will recognize when they tune in to watch the miniseries. So, rather than spending the entire first episode wondering where you’ve seen the actors before, keep reading because we’ve got all that information for you right here.

Brie Larson

Brie Larson will make her Apple TV+ debut on October 13th when she steps into the role of Elizabeth Zott. For those viewers who will be tuning in without having read the book, Elizabeth is a chemist who gets fired from her job soon after becoming pregnant. To support herself and her child, she takes a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and she ends up changing the game with her scientific knowledge and refusal to be silenced. It’s also worth noting that Larson will be pulling double duty, as she is also an executive producer on the miniseries.

Larson started acting at a young age, and she has spent several of those early years in supporting roles in movies such as Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and 21 Jump Street. She went on to win the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2016 for her role in Room. However, her most notable role as of late has been as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She will reprise her role as Captain Marvel in The Marvels, which is featured on the 2023 movie schedule.

Lewis Pullman

Lewis Pullman steps into the role of Calvin Evans, a fellow chemist with whom Elizabeth starts a romantic relationship, and falls deeply in love. He loves rowing, and he is quite soft-spoken, but also a genius.

Most recently, Pullman appeared in the coming-of-age film The Starling Girl. However, viewers will definitely recognize him because he was part of the Top Gun: Maverick cast. He played Lt. Robert “Bob” Floyd. Prior to that role, he appeared in the slasher film The Strangers: Prey at Night and the neo-thriller Bad Times at the El Royale. This isn’t Pullman’s first role in a book-to-screen project, as he previously starred in the adaptation of Joseph Heller’s novel Catch-22, which is available with a Hulu subscription.

Aja Naomi King

Aja Naomi King makes her Apple TV+ debut in Lessons in Chemistry, starring as Harriet Sloane. Harriet is one of Elizabeth’s neighbors turned best friend, who helps her juggle motherhood and her new career.

King is most known for her role as Michaela Pratt on the hit ABC drama from Shonda Rhimes How to Get Away with Murder. She also notably appeared in the historical film The Birth of a Nation, where she played Cherry Turner, the wife of the leader of the slave rebellion, Nat Turner. While she has quite a history of dramatic roles, King appeared in a 2019 episode of A Black Lady Sketch Show.

Stephanie Koenig

Stephanie Koenig is set to play Fran Frask, a secretary at Hastings Research Institute. This is the same institute that Elizabeth is later fired from. Max subscribers might recognize Koenig from her role as Sabrina Oznowich in The Flight Attendant. Though she is most known for that role, she got her start in web series like Stupid Idiots, which she wrote, directed, and starred in, and The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo.

Patrick Walker

Patrick Walker appears in Lessons in Chemistry as Reverend Wakely, who knew Calvin Evans when they were younger. Walker has held several recurring roles in television shows and miniseries over the years. Most notably, he played Frank Wills in the Starz political thriller Gaslit.

Thomas Mann

Another one of Elizabeth’s colleagues, Dr. Boryweitz, is being played by Thomas Mann. Mann got his start acting at a young age when he appeared in minor roles on the Nickelodeon show iCarly and ABC’s family sitcom The Middle. His breakout role came in 2015 when he was cast as Greg Gaines in the young adult adaptation of Me and Earl and the Dying Girl. He most recently starred opposite Emma Roberts in the romantic comedy About Fate, which is available with a Prime Video subscription.

Kevin Sussman

Kevin Sussman has a big role to fill as he will play Walter Pine, a local television producer who offers Elizabeth the hosting job for Supper at Six. Despite offering Elizabeth a job, the two don’t originally hit it off since Walter is the father of one of the kids who is eating Elizabeth’s daughter’s lunch.

A well-known comedic actor, Sussman is best known for his role as Stuart Bloom in The Big Bang Theory. Most recently, he appeared in two episodes of the Mayim Bialik sitcom Call Me Kat. He also was in the 2022 Emmy-nominated Hulu miniseries The Dropout.

Beau Bridges

Emmy, Golden Globe, and Grammy Award winner Beau Bridges is also joining the cast of Lessons in Chemistry. He is set to play Wilson, a man who shows up throughout Calvin's childhood for an unknown reason.

Following in his parents' and brother’s footsteps, Bridges began acting at 7 years old. He’s since gone on to star in several iconic roles, including the film The Fabulous Baker Boys. On the television side, Bridges has appeared in shows like Bloodline, Homeland, and Goliath. He is also the only actor to win an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or Special more than once for his roles in Without Warning: The James Brady Story, The Positively True Adventures of the Alleged Texas Cheerleader-Murdering Mom, and The Second Civil War.

Derek Cecil

Elizabeth's misogynistic and conniving boss Dr. Robert Donatti will fall upon the shoulders of Derek Cecil.

Though Cecil has appeared in several films over the years, he is much more known for his television roles. Netflix subscribers who have been with the streaming service since the beginning would likely recognize him for his role as Seth Grayson in House of Cards. He most recently appeared in the Prime Video series Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan.

Rainn Wilson

Rainn Wilson joins the Lessons in Chemistry cast as Phil Lebensmal, KCTV's executive producer and Walter's boss.

You likely know Wilson best for his iconic role as Dwight Schrute in The Office. He's also known for his work in Super, Cooties, and, more recently, his unscripted travel series Geography of Bliss.

Alice Halsey

Rounding out the incredible ensemble cast of Lessons in Chemistry is Alice Halsey. Halsey will be playing Elizabeth’s beloved daughter, Madeline. This will mark Halsey’s first role in her sure-to-be long and prolific acting career.

With such a strong cast and a magnificent story from a #1 New York Times Bestseller, there’s no doubt that Lessons in Chemistry could become one of the best Apple TV+ shows of all time. The first two episodes of the eight-episode miniseries will be available to stream on Apple TV+ starting October 13th.