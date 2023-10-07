11 Moments From The Lessons In Chemistry Book I Need To See In Brie Larson's Apple TV+ Adaptation

Major spoilers for the book (and likely the show) Lessons in Chemistry are ahead. To see what happens in the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation , you can stream the show on Apple TV+ starting October 13.

Lessons in Chemistry, a novel by Bonnie Garmus, is a story that spans years and follows the life of Elizabeth Zott during a time of major change. Her journey from chemist to host of the hit cooking show Supper at Six is filled with fun characters, moving moments and some fantastic banter. So, as a fan of the book, and as someone who can’t wait for Brie Larson’s show to appear on the 2023 TV schedule , here are 11 moments from the novel that I need to see in the Apple TV+ adaptation.

Elizabeth And Clavin’s Awkward First Interaction

Even though Elizabeth and Calvin have both worked at Hastings for a long time, the first time they really interact is when he vomits on her at the opera. It’s an unexpected way for a future couple to meet, but it also sets the precedent for all the serendipitous and unpredictable events that come throughout the rest of the book. It also officially marks the beginning of the two chemists’ beautiful relationship.

6:30’s Guilt Over Calvin’s Death

Obviously, Calvin’s death is a major plot point in the book, and it kickstarts the rest of the story. Since that moment is so vital, I’m certain it will be in the show. With this in mind, 6:30’s – Calvin and Elizabeth’s dog – reaction to his death is equally important, and the grief he feels about his owner’s passing makes the situation all the more tragic. Reading this dog's perspective heightens the emotions around everything in the book, or at least it did for me. For this reason, I think it’s necessary that we understand how much Calvin’s death impacts his dog.

If they can pull off portraying 6:30’s point of view, I think Lessons in Chemistry has the potential to be not only a great adaptation, but also one of the best shows on Apple TV+ , because it’s such a unique way to convey a story.

Elizabeth Transforming Her Kitchen Into A Lab

The way Elizabeth processes her grief after Calvin’s death, as well as how she comes to terms with her pregnancy, is unique, to say the least. The best way to illustrate this point, and to show just how driven and independent Elizabeth is, is to show her transforming her kitchen into a lab – which she does by herself. It shows her commitment to chemistry and how she never feels pressured to conform to society's standards.

Dr. Mason Invites Elizabeth To Row With Him

Dr. Mason is Elizabeth’s OB-GYN, and he delivers Madeline. He was also a friend of Calvin’s and rowed with him. While Calvin teaches his partner how to row (as seen in the photo above), it's Mason who gets her back into it.

In the book, he doesn’t just invite Elizabeth to row with him and his crew, he insists upon it. Rowing is a vital form of therapy for Brie Larson’s character, and it creates an even tighter bond between her and Calvin, even after his death. Without Dr. Mason’s invitation, she might not have gotten back in the boat.

Harriet Tells Elizabeth To 'Take A Moment For Yourself.'

Harriet and Elizabeth’s friendship is almost as important as her relationship with Calvin. After his death, their neighbor becomes her best friend, and she helps raise Madeline. An important moment between these two comes when Harriet tells Elizabeth to “Take a moment for yourself. Everyday.” Not only is it great advice, but it also shows how much the two women care for each other. It also ties to Supper at Six’s eventual slogan: “Children set the table. Your mother needs a moment to herself.”

Rev. Wakely Helps Madeline With Her Family Tree

Rev. Wakely was Calvin’s pen pal when they were in university, and he’s one of the major bridges between the chemist’s backstory and the present. When Madeline is given an assignment to make a family tree, she goes looking for answers about her late father, and Rev. Wakely is able to help her. They spark an unexpected and adorable friendship, and this family tree they’re working on is what eventually brings the past crashing into the present.

Walter And Elizabeth’s Come To Jesus Moment About Supper At Six And Their Kids

Walter and Elizabeth’s relationship is one of the funnier points in the book; they’re a truly odd couple. They both have kids who are consistently in trouble at school, and they end up working together at KCTV. In the book, there’s a moment where Walter finally says he believes in Elizabeth and her show. They also both open up about their relationships, and how their partners left them. In this moment, these two single parents and co-workers are able to actually become friends and productive colleagues.

Elizabeth Confronts Phil When He Tries to Fire Everyone

After learning about how Elizabeth was sexually assaulted during grad school, and how that moment derailed her career, the book comes to its climax when she confronts the KCTV boss Phil. He tries to fire her, and she fires right back. This leads to him attempting to sexually assault her, however, he ends up dying. Elizabeth is ready to defend herself, and she holds her ground against him. However, it’s still a terrifying moment. It will be hard to watch, but this confrontation is vital, and it is the inciting incident that ultimately leads to her becoming the chemist she always knew she could be.

Fran Frask And The Life Article

Throughout Lessons in Chemistry, it always feels like Fran is working against Elizabeth. However, after they both leave Hastings, the former secretary develops a respect for the chemist, especially after learning about her past through the real Life article. Then, when a new version of the article comes out that is an offensive depiction of Elizabeth's life, Fran stands up for her. She sends the magazine a letter calling them out and reveals the corrupt secrets about Hastings.

Elizabeth’s Final Show

In adaptations, many direct lines of dialogue make their way onto the screen from the book. During Elizabeth’s final episode of Supper at Six she gives a gorgeous monologue about how “chemistry is change,” and she implores the women in the audience to take hold of their lives, and courageously own them. It’s an empowering and beautiful moment, and I hope that in the show we get the exact same speech from Brie Larson.

Elizabeth Goes Back To Hastings

From Donatti being ousted as the head of chemistry to the sweet moment between Elizabeth and Calvin’s biological mom, and founder of the Avery Parker Foundation, the final pages of Lessons in Chemistry are utterly satisfying and bring the story full circle. Seeing Larson’s character finally get what she’s been working toward, and to have it be through a woman so connected to her soul mate is so special, and the perfect way to close the book. I hope the show finishes this way too.

This book is long, and the story of Elizabeth Zott’s life is detailed and moving. So, obviously, there are tons of other moments that should also be included in the show. However, these are the 11 I think are necessary.