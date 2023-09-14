Brie Larson’s Lessons In Chemistry Trailer Finally Drops, And As A Fan Of The Book I Have So Many Feelings

When I heard that Apple TV+’s newest series would be Lessons in Chemistry , I was incredibly excited about the news. Not only because this was my favorite book of last year, but because Brie Larson , who won the Oscar for Best Actress in 2016, will be playing the role of chemistry whiz Elizabeth Zott. As a major fan of the book, you can only imagine all of the feelings I had when the trailer for the Lessons in Chemistry Apple TV+ series finally dropped. Actually, let's just talk them out.

Based on what’s shown in the Lessons in Chemistry trailer, Elizabeth Zott, played by the talented Brie Larson, is a female scientist working in a then-male-dominated field in the 1960s. After getting fired from the lab, she’s approached to be the host of a cooking show. Little does anyone know, Elizabeth decides to take it up a notch and introduce chemistry to live viewers and women watching at home. Squeezed into two-and-a-half minutes, this trailer does a great job in exploring the book's themes, transporting us into the traditionally cut 1960s without giving anything away for those who don't already know the book's ending.

As a huge, huge fan of the book, one of my favorite things that I love about this trailer is the idyllic 1960s look they cobbled together for the movie. It would be a perfect contrast to the character of Elizabeth Zott -- who’s supposed to be a figure way ahead of her time. All of the colorful visuals shown in the promo was exactly what I pictured seeing when I read the book.

I was also in my feelings over Brie Larson’s performance. Sure, it’s only a short video, but what I saw from her acting was spot on! The dead-pan facial expressions and serious tone of voice she gave out in the character of Elizabeth was exactly the way I pictured it in the book before I knew she was cast in the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation. Book characters often don’t play out like their small screen counterparts, but Larson is spot-on here.

While we know she’s been spending a lot of time playing Captain Marvel in the MCU, I’m so glad we can see more of her stellar performances outside of the superhero genre. It appears that she has a true grasp of the character that is very faithful to the Bonnie Garmus novel.

One other important thing to note about the Lessons in Chemistry TV show is that Top Gun: Maverick’s Lewis Pullman will be playing Calvin, Elizabeth’s love interest. I’m looking forward so much to their scenes together as I loved the dynamic between Calvin and Elizabeth. Calvin broke the mold in supporting Elizabeth’s chemistry research compared to being like all of the other men in her life who discouraged her. Erin Brockovich writer Susannah Grant is the brains behind the adapting and executive producing this best-selling novel. Considering the character of Erin Brockovich was a really powerhouse woman that helped Julia Roberts achieve an Oscar, Grant really is the best person for the job.

Watching the trailer for Lessons in Chemistry truly confirmed to me how much I need to see this show. It felt like I was watching one of my favorite books come to life in real life; just like how reading the book gave me a new character to add to my list of literary feminine heroes, I think this show will do the same for viewers to inspire them to never hold back on your brainpower and do what they love even when there's opposition. Get ready to add Lessons in Chemistry to your watchlist which will appear on your Apple TV+ subscription on October 13th.