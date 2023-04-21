Apple TV Plus Free Trial: How To Sign Up, Student Discounts, 3 Month Offers, And Cancelling

Promising new Apple Originals every month, it's about time you considered getting an Apple TV Plus subscription, the iPhone manufacturer's dedicated streaming service. Especially because all new subscribers can get a 7-day Apple TV Plus free trial and sample the likes of Ted Lasso and Jason Sudeikis ragtag relegated football team, AFC Richmond, as well as more recent hits like Severance, Bad Sisters, and Slow Horses.

Costing just $6.99 a month, Apple has built out its lean library of on-demand content with big budget productions packed with A-List talent. You'll also find a bunch of licenced TV shows and movies that bulk out Apple TV Plus' fast growing catalog. No need for us to tell you what you're missing, though; sign up to the Apple TV Plus free trial and give it a whirl for a whole week - or keep reading to learn how you can benefit from a month or even three months of Apple TV Plus for free.

(Image credit: The Bold Bureau via Shutterstock)

Does Apple TV Plus have a free trial?

You're in luck. Apple is super generous when it comes to free trial periods for its streaming service, with no indication that it'll be going anywhere as the platform continues into its fourth year.

The standard Apple TV Plus free trial gives new subscribers 7-days (opens in new tab) to sample its fast growing library of TV shows and movies.

You might be fortunate in claiming an even longer trial period, though. If you happen to be in the market for an Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, select devices offer a three month Apple TV Plus free trial.

Other ways to get an Apple TV Plus free trial

As well as its trial period available to all new subscribers and the special three month free trial when buying eligible Apple products, there are a handful of other ways you can secure Apple TV Plus for free.

Students who subscribe to Apple Music's student plan get Apple TV Plus completely for free. Access will expire only when you don't renew your plan or no longer qualify as a student.

If you sign up to Apple's Apple One bundle, you may also be able to bag a month long Apple TV Plus free trial if you haven't previously subscribed to the service.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

What is the cheapest way to get Apple TV Plus without a free trial?

Apple TV Plus offers two plans. You can choose to pay $6.99 a month (opens in new tab), or save 16% on its annual plan (opens in new tab), paying $69.99 yearly.

It's worth noting, though, that its annual plan is somewhat hidden upon sign-up. Once you've subscribed, however, go to your Account and then Manage Subscription, and you'll be able to change from paying for its annual plan.

As mentioned, this saves you 16%, working out at a rate of $5.83 a month.

How to sign up to the Apple TV Plus free trial

Head to tv.apple.com (opens in new tab) Click on the 'Try It Free' button Sign in with your Apple ID Alternatively, creative an Apple ID Confirm your billing information Confirm you wish to start your free trial

Alternatively, you can sign up to an Apple TV Plus free trial directly through the Apple TV app on your device.

How do I cancel Apple TV Plus after my free trial?

If you want to cancel your subscription before being charged, you'll need to do so before your Apple TV Plus free trial ends.

Here's how to cancel Apple TV Plus whether you've discovered through a free trial the service isn't for you, or you're a long term subscriber who has exhausted its library.