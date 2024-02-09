Lisa Frankenstein Was Almost R-Rated, But There’s A Good Reason The Movie Went PG-13 Instead

As this weekend brings Lisa Frankenstein, one of the first upcoming horror movies of 2024, one might wonder just how far down a bloody path the new release will take fans of the genre. As one of the early viewers of Lisa Frankenstein , I can attest Diablo Cody’s return to horror is not at all afraid to go there. When CinemaBlend spoke to the filmmakers about this unique spin on Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, they discussed the movie’s MPAA rating.

As I told writer Diablo Cody and director Zelda Williams during our interview, I actually had to look up the rating of Lisa Frankenstein after its release because it walked a really nice line between PG-13 and R-rated horror film to me. Here’s what Cody shared about how they decided upon PG-13:

Yes, there were extensive conversations on this topic actually and I'm ultimately very glad that it's PG-13 because I don't think we sacrificed any of the core components of the movie. And now a lot more people are gonna be able to see it, especially young people.

As Cody shared, she and Zelda Williams (and we imagine the movie’s studio) had numerous conversations regarding what rating they would go for Lisa Frankenstein. Ultimately they decided the movie, which is about a teen girl named Lisa played by Kathryn Newton, would be best served if audiences under 17 could go out and see it. Zelda Williams also said this:

On the page it definitely was a very tricky needle to thread, particularly because these violent deaths are so integral to the movie. And I was like, oh no. Now they, wait, hold on. How do I fix this? Thankfully in this circumstance I was a bit prepared in advance for that outcome. I have friends and peers that have walked me through that. That is a sometimes expected thing. So we had enough wiggle room that I could still keep it tonally very much the movie we set out to make, but removed some of the stuff that would've made it, and it was tricky and it took a while, but we figured it out, and now it is PG-13.

Once you see the horror movie in theaters this weekend, you’ll know what the filmmakers and I mean. Lisa Frankenstein is packed with gory kills. along with having a comedic edge that elevates them too. It’s a rather mature PG-13 movie, but definitely walks that delicate line nicely enough to be a great edgy film for teens to enjoy.

Lisa Frankenstein is Diablo Cody’s first horror movie since 2009’s Jennifer’s Body, which received an R-rating itself and ended up flopping at the box office. That movie famously didn’t do well after the studio’s marketing team failed to advertise it to its intended audience. Perhaps Cody’s experience with Jennifer’s Body also played a part in making Lisa Frankenstein more accessible, as well?

During our talk with the filmmakers, Cody also told us that the 2009 movie “shattered” her confidence at the time. But after Jennifer's Body started to gain a cult following in recent years, she got excited about writing for the genre again. Cody has also shared that she believes the two horror movies of hers are in the same universe as each other.