I Asked Logan Lerman How Long He Was Handcuffed To A Bed For His New Dark Comedy Oh, Hi!, And His Answer Is So Wild To Me
That's a lot of hours.
If you’re a fan of great romantic comedies, I definitely recommend you watch Oh, Hi!, which is a project on the 2025 movie schedule that presents a clever twist on the genre. And its leading man, Logan Lerman, certainly had a unique experience on the independent film, considering his character is handcuffed naked to the bed most of the time. Considering the premise, I of course had to ask the Percy Jackson actor during our interview how long he was actually handcuffed to a bed for the shoot. And, his answer pretty much blew my mind.
The movie, co-written by The Bear’s Molly Gordon (who’s been in a ton of great movies over the years), follows a couple, Iris and Isaac (played by Gordon and Lerman), who go on a romantic getaway to a remote cabin. The couple gets a little kinky in the bedroom, and Isaac ends up in handcuffs. But when he makes a troubling confession to Iris about their relationship, Iris decides to keep him chained to the bed. Here’s what Lerman had to say about being handcuffed on set:
Molly Gordon added that it was definitely “a long time” and was giving “held captive vibes,” but hey, it seems like Lerman was very much game to do it. For some reason, I thought he was going to say that he was never really handcuffed for long, but I’m amazed he really committed.
And for a good reason. Oh, Hi! is a really fun movie that highlights the frustration that can come with dating when two people who like each other aren’t looking for the same thing. In Iris’s case, she comes into the getaway thinking they are a couple, whereas Isaac explains to her he’s not looking for anything serious, and she goes a bit Misery on him.
As we also discussed in the interview, one big problem it brought up for the actor was not having the ability to use his hands in conversation. As he explained:
It really did work, too, and helped make the movie.
After Molly Gordon successfully called out theater kids by co-writing and co-directing Theater Camp, which came out in 2023, I was very excited for what she’d be doing next as a filmmaker. For Oh, Hi!, she collaborated with co-writer/director Sophie Brooks to bring to life this dark comedy in between her work on The Bear (which is already coming back for Season 5).
You can check out if Logan Lerman’s Isaac ever gets out of those handcuffs when Oh, Hi! hits theaters this Friday, July 25.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
