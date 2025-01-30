Percy Jackson Vet Logan Lerman Shares The Lovely Way He’s Bonded With Disney+ Show’s Cast, And My Heart Is So Full As A Fan

Worlds collided when Disney+ posted a picture of Logan Lerman and Walker Scobell together in April 2024, Percy Jackson fans freaked out. The possibility of them even briefly meeting would have been enough, but a photo op? It was more than most fans could hope for. Now almost a year later, and with Season 2 of Percy Jackson And The Olympians set to air sometime on the 2025 TV schedule , Lerman has revealed the photo was just the tip of the iceberg.

As it turns out, the We Were The Lucky Ones actor knows his fellow son of Poseidon actor past just posing for a photo. The Percy Jackson vet told IMDB that he actually has gotten to bond with the young actors taking over his legacy role, and as a longtime fan, my heart is so full.

I've spent some time with them. And you know, I would say Walker's now like a friend. We talk and text from time to time. They're really a sweet group of kids, really talented and, yeah, nice people.

As someone who was in the depths of their Percy Jackson obsession when the Lightning Thief movie came out in 2010, it makes me so happy to see Logan Lerman still has love for this franchise. It’s not an easy project to take part in, considering how dedicated this fanbase is. I’ll admit, we are a tough crowd to please , but it comes from a place of loyalty to the characters and books. There was pressure on the OG actors who first took on the roles of Percy, Annabeth, and Grover, but after the movies flopped, the expectation for Scobell and crew was even higher.

Needless to say, I’m really glad these two sons of Poseidon are in touch and hopefully Lerman can act as a mentor of sorts for the Secret Headquarters actor as he heads into this sophomore season. In an ideal world, an OG cast cameo would do huge numbers for the series, and while Lerman hasn’t been on set for Season 2, he says it’s not out of the question.

Yeah, of course. I mean, that hasn't — no conversation's happened. But I mean, yeah, why not.

Most likely there hasn’t been a conversation yet because author Rick Riordan is adamant about the new Disney+ show being completely separate from the movies . It’s no secret to fans that Riordan beefed with Hollywood studio execs when it came to a script for the original adaptation of his beloved YA mythology series. However, I’m hoping after being renewed for a second season, and a look at some fan feedback, he might reconsider this position.

Not everything about the Logan Lerman movies needed to be scrapped, and I think it was a mistake to completely take a 180 turn from them when creating this series. Despite being older than the character in the books, I thought the Bullet Train actor’s portrayal of Percy was pretty great. Based on Scobell’s performance in the Adam Project, I know he can match Percy’s sarcastic, impulsive energy, but he wasn’t quite there yet in Season 1. So perhaps a familiar face on set would help blend the two.

Production for Season 2 has officially begun, and I’m excited to see how they adapt Sea of Monsters for TV , especially after the movie plot was such a trainwreck. However, before Season 2 premieres, make sure you are all caught up on how we left things with our favorite demi-god heroes at the end of Season 1 . You can stream Season 1 of Percy Jackson And The Olympians now with a Disney+ Subscription .