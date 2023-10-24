Loki’s Production Designer Weighs In On That Popular X-Men Easter Egg Theory

Throughout its first half, Loki Season 2 has effectively built upon the distinct aesthetic and multiversal shenanigans that Disney+ subscription holders bore witness to during the first season. In addition to crafting quirky stories, the creative team has also made good use of Easter eggs. Fans have seen a number of sly references to the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe throughout the show’s run thus far. More recently, many have been under the impression that a nod to the X-Men was thrown in. The debate raged on for a few weeks now, and the series’ production designer weighed in on the theory while speaking with CinemaBlend. And his answer may surprise you.

This season introduced fans to the Temporal Loom, which is located in a lower part of the Time Variance Authority. That particular portion of the facility was blocked off by a door, which many believe serves as the X-Men reference. Upon first glance, a number of people noted its resemblance to the door leading to Charles’ Xavier’s Cerebro. When I spoke to Kasra Farahani, I asked if fans were on the money with their assumptions. Farahani, who also directed the season’s third episode, revealed that wasn’t the case. In fact, not only has he still yet to see the door himself, but he and his team took design inspiration from a totally different source:

I mean, honestly, it was not intentional. And I have to say, I don't know the door that people are talking about. So the inspiration for the Temporal Core and the RNA and the entire what I call the system's level is all based on Cold War-era technology and architecture. And so those doors were heavily inspired by some doors that we found images of in an underground missile silo in the States.

Considering all of the speculation, there’s definitely some irony in the fact that the production designer didn’t have Marvel’s famous mutants in mind and hasn’t even seen the door. Some may be disappointed to learn this wasn’t a tease of sorts for Marvel Studios’ X-Men movie (which is making progress). Still, I find it very interesting that Kasra Farahani and his collaborators looked at Cold War-era designs. It’s a surprising choice on the surface but actually makes sense. After all, the producers behind Loki (and the MCU as a whole) try to ground even the most extraordinary elements of the franchise in some sort of realism.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

There are still plenty of other fun Easter eggs from the series’ run that can be appreciated. A great example of that would be the cavalcade of references in the Void episode from reference from Season 1. That installment seemed to feature almost everything, from a demolished Sanctum Sanctorum to the Thanos-copter. The second season’s premiere also included a clever Thor reference , as it was revealed that Sylvie landed in 1982 Broxton, Oklahoma. That location is significant, because it’s where Asgard resided when it was re-established on Earth. These producers definitely seem to be fans and, as one myself, I can’t help but appreciate finer details like these.

Meanwhile, those looking for a more explicit X-related tease may want to check out Ms. Marvel , which featured a massive reveal . The final saw Kamala Khan learning of a “mutation” of sorts within her genetic makeup and, as that was divulged, a piece of the classic ‘90s X-Men theme song was briefly integrated into the score.

Don’t fret, fans. The iconic band of mutants will join the MCU eventually, and that foundation is sure to be laid more as time moves on. It’s probably a safe bet that Loki won’t include such references. That doesn’t bother me too much, though, especially when the show is delivering such fine storytelling (and impressive sets) as is.