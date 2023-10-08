The Loki Season 2 Premiere’s Post-Credits Scene Included A Clever Thor Easter Egg, But Could It Become More Important To The MCU?

Warning: SPOILERS for the Loki episode “Ouroboros” are ahead!

After over two years of waiting, Loki Season 2 has finally premiered to Disney+ subscribers, and the first episode out the gate, titled “Ouroboros,” didn’t waste any time following up on the big plot threads left behind from Season 1. From delivering changes to how the Time Variance Authority works to introducing new characters like Ke Huy Quan’s OB, there was a lot to absorb within this episode’s main story. On top of all that, viewers were treated to a post-credits scene showing how Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie ended up at McDonald’s. This scene also included a clever Thor Easter egg, and I can’t help wondering if it might become more important to the Marvel Cinematic Universe later down the line.

Although Sylvie was briefly seen in “Ouroboros” when Loki time-slipped into the future, we didn’t reunite with the present-day version of the character until the post-credits scene. After killing He Who Remains, which unleashed chaos on the Marvel multiverse, she used a TemPad to transport herself to a branched timeline’s version of Broxton, Oklahoma in 1982, where she soon found a McDonald’s and decided to try everything on the menu. While Broxton does exist in real life, it’s also a significant location from Thor’s corner of the Marvel Comics mythology, as it was once where the city of Asgard resided.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Back in the late 2000s, Thor was reborn after having perished during Ragnarok, and among his first actions was to recreate Asgard outside of Broxton, Oklahoma and use the Odin-Force to keep it raised above the ground. He also used his powers to restore the Asgardian citizens who’d been reborn within the bodies of various men and women around Earth. From there, they returned to their home and formed an amicable relationship with their neighbors in Broxton.

Unfortunately, Asgard didn’t enjoy peace at its new location for long, as it was targeted during the Secret Invasion and Siege storylines. The latter event ended with Asgard being destroyed, but during the Fear Itself story, Odin recreated the city within the original Asgard realm. Additionally, the Asgard city that had resided next to Broxton, Oklahoma was rebuilt by Tony Stark and renamed Asgardia, though it would later be hurled into the sun during Thor’s battle with the Mangog.

Loki’s use of Broxton, Oklahoma serves as a nice nod to the Thor mythos and a convenient place to stick the McDonald’s where Sylvie will be working before she reunites with Loki. But could it become even important years down the line in the MCU? Frankly, I don’t think so.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Had Broxton been introduced earlier in the MCU timeline, specifically after Thor: Ragnarok, when Asgard was destroyed by Surtur, then I would feel differently since New Asgard could easily have been established close to Broxton. Instead, the MCU opted to base the Asgardians’ new home in Tønsberg, Norway, where Odin spent his last days. If New Asgard ends up being destroyed, then maybe there’s a chance another city could be built by Broxton, but it wouldn’t make any logical sense to do so. Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie have never been to Broxton, so why would they feel that this is an appropriate place to relocate the Asgardians?

But there could be a fun workaround to implement. It might not make sense for a new Asgard city to be set up in/around Broxton within the main MCU reality, but what about a different universe? Along with Loki exploring different timelines, the animated What If… ? series that exists solely to explore other realities, Deadpool 3 looks to be incorporating multiversal shenanigans, and the next two Avengers movies are all but assured to lean heavily on the multiverse thanks to the machinations of the many Kangs. Perhaps in one of these projects, or somewhere else, there’ll be an opportunity to look in on a universe where New Asgard was built in Broxton rather than Tønsberg.

For now, as far as the MCU is concerned, Broxton, Oklahoma looks like it'll only be relevant to Loki, and even then it's unlikely we'll spend much time there since Sylvie will eventually reenter the fray.