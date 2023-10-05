How To Watch Loki Season 2 Online And Stream New MCU Show Episodes

Watch Loki Season 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere: October 5 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET New episodes: every Thursday at 6pm PT / 9pm ET Stream: globally on Disney Plus Best deal: US subscribers can get the Disney Plus bundle from $9.99 a month

Watch Loki Season 2: Synopsis

There really is no rest for the God of Mischief. Tom Hiddleston once again reprises his role as the devilish deity as Loki returns to the screens for Season 2. In this guide we'll explain how you can watch Loki online with a Disney Plus subscription, with six all new episodes to enjoy.

It may be de rigueur for superhero shows and movies to span multiverses right now, but the journeys that Loki and Mobius (Owen Wilson) are set to take this season are of an even more temporal nature. The pair and the rest of the Time Variance Authority will need to timeslip between the past and present to keep tracks on Victor Timely (Jonathan Majors). The full scale of his threat may be unknown to begin with, but – as Loki portentously says in the trailer – "there is nothing to stand between this world and utter destruction".

Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) may have thought that killing 'He Who Remains' at the end of Loki Season 1 would be enough to put an end to Kang's evil plan, but it seems she didn't account for the possibility that would unleash a multitude of Kang variants. Don't you just hate it when that happens...

As ever with Disney, they're not revealing a whole lot of information about the plot ahead of Loki Season 2 starting, but we do know that Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) and Miss Minutes (Tara Strong) are all back for a second run that the company will be hoping to attract a surge of new subscribers ahead of its incoming Disney Plus price rises. And we'll also see Oscar-winning Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once) added to the cast as TVA technician OB.

Season 2 of Loki is set to run for six episodes, with the first one dropping on October 5. And with Secret Invasion Season 1 already on the platform and The Marvels movie hitting theaters next month, Phase 5 of the MCU is hitting harder than Thor's hammer. Keep reading, as we explain exactly how to watch Loki Season 2 on Disney Plus.

How to watch Loki Season 2 online

(Image credit: Disney)

The first episode of Loki Season 2 will land on Disney Plus on Thursday, October 5 with new episodes of the six-part run then set to drop every Thursday in the US until the season finale on November 9.

Unlike most Disney Plus releases, the new MCU show will be released on to the platform in the evening Stateside. So you'll be able to watch the new episodes at 6pm PT / 9pm ET / 2am BST (Friday in UK).

If you already have Disney Plus then you're good to go. Otherwise, Disney Plus starts from (assuming you don't want ads) $10.99/£7.99/CA$11.99/€8.99/AU$13.99 per month. In the US, you can also opt for its ad-supported plan for a cheaper $7.99 a month rate.

To save money in the long term, you can also sign up for 12 months, $109.99/£79.90/CA$119.99/€89.90/AU$139.99 for a year upfront (all ad-free).

It's worth noting that Disney Plus prices will increase in the US on Thursday, October 12, with the ad-free subscription rising to $13.99 a month or $139.99 a year. The prices in Europe and Canada don't change until November, 2, which includes the introduction of ad-supported plans.

Watch Loki Season 2 online with the Disney Plus bundle

If you're in the US and want even more from your streaming services, then going for the Disney Plus bundle could be a great plan. It adds Hulu and ESPN Plus to Disney Plus, meaning that you also get loads more original TV shows as well as a whole host of live sports.

Disney Plus bundle: from $9.99 a month

Considering Disney Plus starts at $7.99, paying a couple of bucks extra per month to upgrade to the Disney Plus bundle is terrific value. Already getting everything Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, The Simpsons, throw in the whole Hulu catalog, too, and that's a lot of TV for less than $10 a month. If you can stretch to $12.99, you can also add a world of live sports thanks to ESPN+. And if you like the sound of all that but just can't stand ads, then go all out with the Disney Plus Trio Premium bundle for a still-excellent $19.99 a month.

Loki Season 2 Trailer

Loki Season 2 Cast