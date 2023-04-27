Lou Diamond Phillips Looks Back On 'Evergreen Classic' La Bamba, And Performing Ritchie Valens' Hit On The Masked Singer Stage
The actor is honored that the biopic is a timeless gem.
The Masked Singer Season 9 said goodbye to another two contestants with its latest episode, further adding to the list of this season's eliminated contestants. Audiences saw Gargoyle unmasked and revealed as NFL star Keenan Allen, while Mantis turned out to be iconic '80s heartthrob Lou Diamond Phillips. Along with those in attendance, TV viewers got a special treat after his unmasking, as Phillips performed Ritchie Valens' hit song "La Bamba," channeling the late, great musician he portrayed in the 1987 biopic of the same name.
I had a chance to speak to Lou Diamond Phillips after his bugged-out elimination on The Masked Singer, and we talked about the impact that La Bamba still has to this day. I asked Phillips about the film and why it still resonates with people today, and the actor had some wonderful insight to share:
La Bamba is definitely a classic, both of the era, and as a biopic in general, and that's thanks in large part to Lou Diamond Phillips' firey performance. The biopic, which documents the cut-too-soon life and fame of Ritchie Valens, has been added to the National Film Registry and is still beloved as an inspirational tale, albeit a tragic one, about the American Dream. The Masked Singer fans got to see Phillips onstage again and recreate that moment in a Mantis costume.
Of course, this time around, The Masked Singer fans got to witness Lou Diamond Phillips performing "La Bamba" in his natural singing voice. In La Bamba, Phillips' voice was replaced by David Hidalgo of the band Los Lobos. The actor spoke about being able to perform the song in front of a live audience on The Masked Singer, especially for a younger audience who may not have seen his movie:
La Bamba has stood the test of time, and perhaps had Lou Diamond Phillips busted out his performance of the song, or even Weird Al Yankovic's wonderful parody of it, he would've advanced that night over Medusa. Phillips was the first competitor sent home that evening and was bested by Gargoyle, who spoke to CinemaBlend about the intensity of the competition.
Lou Diamond Phillips confirmed to CinemaBlend that he had a blast on The Masked Singer and was glad the timing lined up for him to finally commit to the series. Of course, he might've wanted to win the whole competition, but he has nothing to be ashamed of, considering acting is his usual specialty in Hollywood. There have been a lot of talented performers this season, and I know that I can't wait to see who these final talented contestants turn out to be after hearing them all season long.
The Masked Singer Season 9 airs new episodes on Fox on Wednesdays. Snag a Hulu subscription in order to catch up on the season if you're behind, and check out some of the many shows currently available on the platform.
