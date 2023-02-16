The Masked Singer Season 9 Eliminations

The Masked Singer Season 9 is underway, which means another season of disguised celebrities competing to out-sing all the others. Most will fail, and only one will be crowned champion, but that's really only part of the fun for viewers. The real fun is figuring out who is beneath the mask, and this season is shaping up to be one of the best yet.

For those who missed an episode, or just need a reminder of who was unmasked in a previous episode, look no further. Here's who we've seen so far on the series, and the identities of the celebrities sent home on The Masked Singer Season 9.

Gnome: Dick Van Dyke

The Gnome wheeled onstage with the help of the men in black and joked in his clue package he was a celebrity that has literally done it all. Gnome had the crowd moving with his rendition of Billie Holiday's "When You're Smiling," though the judges were sure they had a read on who it was pretty quick. Clues for the Gnome included Dustin Hoffman and Robert De Niro, and while both of those men are icons, that wasn't who was underneath the mask.

Gnome was the first entrant sent home on The Masked Singer Season 9 and was unmasked to be a pretty notable Hollywood star. Actor, entertainer, and comedian Dick Van Dyke was sent home. The actor recently celebrated his 97th birthday, so I'm a bit relieved he didn't have to hang out in a hot costume any longer than one episode. This may be in contention for one of the more shocking reveals of the show, and certainly as one of the biggest of the season.

Mustang: Sara Evans

After a clue package that included clues regarding surviving death multiple times, Mustang kicked off The Masked Singer Season 9 with a performance of "Here I Go Again" By Whitesnake. The judges almost immediately decided that Mustang was a surefire singing talent and guessed she could be singer P!nk, actress Suzanne Somers, and singer Chrissie Hynde.

Mustang gave it all in The Masked Singer's first battle royale of Season 9 but ultimately couldn't cut it against Medusa. She was unmasked and revealed to be country music star Sara Evans. Evans put up a great effort against Medusa, and it was a close match, but ultimately she was sent home.

Medusa: Unknown

Medusa strutted out on stage with a contender for one of the wildest costumes of The Masked Singer so far, which left a strong impression on its own. Medusa rocked the house with her rendition of "Happier Than Ever" by Billie Eilish, and had the panel on their feet. Guesses for Medusa included Meghan Markle, Dua Lipa, and Lorde. Whoever it is had some awesome pipes and definitely deserved to move on after defeating Mustang with a stunning performance of Rhianna's "Diamonds."

Who Won The Masked Singer Season 8?

The Masked Singer Season 8 was fiercely competitive with a lot of surprising reveals. It was a season that showcased celebrities from Chris Kirkpatrick to Jerry Springer, but only one could reign supreme. Actress Amber Riley ended up taking home the golden mask trophy, so don't guess her as an entrant this season!

The Masked Singer airs on Fox on Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET.