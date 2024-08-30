‘None Of These People Were My Fans’: M. Night Shyamalan Shares Hilarious Story About Feeling Incredibly Famous And Popular, But Being Very Wrong

After The Sixth Sense became a major movie phenomenon , M. Night Shyamalan became one of the most talked about directors in Hollywood. There were whispers calling him the next Steven Spielberg, and actors were clambering to work with the buzzy filmmaker. In a world where movie stars were the draw to a film, Shyamalan’s reputation became its own draw, and was a unique example of a director becoming a household name. The Signs filmmaker recently opened up about feeling famous in the early 2000s, and a humbling moment that brought him back to earth.

Shyamalan was recently a guest on our very own ReelBlend podcast where he chatted about his latest thriller film Trap , as well as pushing boundaries over the last 25 years with his original films. He also opened up about his own fame, and times in his life where the immense fame depicted in his latest film mirrored a real life experience. While most behind-the-scenes personnel isn’t recognizable, Shyamalan’s cameos in his own films have made him a familiar face. He noted that he is often recognized out in public, and told a funny story about a time he realized wasn’t actually as famous as he thought he was. He said:

I'll tell you one really funny anecdote. Once we were in Vancouver shooting Wayward Pines. When I first got to the hotel, there was a big crowd, and I signed things, and I went inside. Then the next day for the shoot, I saw that they were across the street. There was a whole bunch of people across the street. So I waved, went to the shoot, came back, they were still there. And I waved (again). And I just went on for a few days. And then I was like, ‘Hey, I'm just gonna go over…’ I start to go across the street, and I realize it was a bus stop. None of those people were my fans. So for three days, I was waving to bus stop people.

This is absolutely hilarious. I can’t imagine what those public transport passengers thought of the director. They were probably incredibly confused, especially if they didn’t recognize Shyamalan and were not familiar with his work. It’s an easy mistake to make, especially if large gatherings of people outside of hotels was something Shyamalan had experienced before. Considering the filmmaker had signed things for the bus stop people, they may have eventually caught on that the director was famous, and politely decided not to say anything in true Canadian fashion.

This kind of accident actually is quite common with famous people. Game of Thrones actor Kit Harrington once mistakenly thought a tourist was trying to take a picture with him when he was approached with a camera, and Daniel Radcliffe once thought a fan was approaching him, and it turned out to be someone who was giving him money because they thought he was homeless . Celebrities live a different kind of existence, and are constantly approached, so I’m sure innocent awkward moments happen like this all the time. This seems to have been humbling for Shyamalan, who can now laugh at his silly mistake.

Aside from humbling fan experiences, the Split director also opened up about pivotal career moments. The interview acted as insight into the filmmaker’s artistic process, and alternate endings to Trap that never saw the light of day. The director was candid and open while reflecting on some of Shyamalan’s best movies to date, and what he’s learned from every experience. Every movie seems to be an opportunity to grow for Shyamalan, as well as every awkward moment. You can see the full interview below:

M. Night Shyamalan Interview | 'Trap,' Alternate Endings, 'Unbreakable' & More - YouTube Watch On

Fans can check out M. Night Shyamalan’s Trap now, as the film is still playing in theaters nationwide. For more information on other exciting titles heading to the big screen this year, make sure to consult our 2024 movie release schedule.