Mark Wahlberg Told Us What The Family Plan’s ‘Missing Ingredient’ Was, And I’d Definitely Agree

As we wrap up the 2023 movie release schedule , it's natural that we'd look back on some of the surprise cinematic successes of the last month. Thanks to those with an Apple TV+ subscription , the Mark Wahlberg-led ensemble picture, The Family Plan, has become that streamer’s largest hit to date. As such, this family comedy has become a rather hot topic. Part of the conversation surrounds the cast member that actor/producer Wahlberg considers the “missing ingredient,” which he chatted with CinemaBlend about.

I was able to speak with both Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan during the press day for The Family Plan, which led to a discussion pertaining to his shaping of the project. As one of the first parties to join the production’s team, Wahlberg's role as a producer allowed him to help shape the full structure of the story.

It also helped him realize that friend and collaborator Michelle Monaghan was a vital presence that lended the enterprise something it truly needed. As he spoke to CinemaBlend, the leading man showered Monaghan with the following well-earned praises:

We had the blueprint right there. The key was to make sure we cast the right people. [Michelle] was the missing ingredient, to make sure you had somebody who kind of carried the movie in that way. Make it really enjoyable, and fun. It’s a balancing act with her not understanding, or knowing what’s going on. So it’s believable that I’m doing all these things, but then when she kind of snaps into action, watch out. She’s the glue that keeps it all together.

Clearly, Mark Wahlberg is on to something here, as The Family Plan is winning over fans , despite critical reviews being less than favorable. I certainly wouldn’t argue against Michelle Monaghan being a “missing ingredient” in this action-comedy romp, as her pairing with Mr. Wahlberg sells a very important part of the Morgan family’s adventures. Especially when, at the time of publication, this movie has become the most watched Apple TV+ picture in the streaming platform’s history.

The bond between the two co-stars undoubtedly comes from years of friendship, as well as their previous collaboration on the biographical drama Patriots Day. But, also, both stars have experience with action and comedy-oriented adventures, so their individual skills further bolster that that sort of chemistry you can't fake.

Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan aren't the only ones who get to display such charm throughout director Simon Cellan Jones’ family-friendly action fest. Also on the Morgan family’s roster are young co-stars Zoe Colletti and Van Crosby. They, too, felt a special rapport that clicked almost instantly, which led to significant developments, including The Family Plan’s last minute Lizzo easter egg happening on the fly.

With a cast in a very improv-encouraged groove, and the friendship between the two leading stars greasing the rails, this movie only benefitted from the steady hands that shaped it along the way. And at the center of it all is Michelle Monaghan's evolving maternal figure, who makes the best of the dangers suddenly thrown at her.

Incidentally, Mark Wahlberg's Las Vegas residency may have helped him pick that iconic and glitzy setting as this road trip's final destination. His influence on the shaping of writer David Coggeshall’s 2021 entry on The Black List would have certainly allowed for such a decision, and the third act climax benefits greatly from such a choice.

It all signals that the Oscar nominee's instincts as a creative force are just as sharp as Dan Morgan’s diaper-changing skills on screen. That could come in handy, should a sequel to The Family Plan come to fruition. While there's no official rumblings on that front, the door left is wide open at the end of the picture. As the whole cast has their own ideas as to where that hypothetical story could go, Michelle Monaghan's potential concept would only capitalize on her "missing ingredient" status with Mark Wahlberg.