Mark Wahlberg Gets Candid About His Family Leaving Hollywood For Las Vegas: It’s Not About ‘The Strip’

Celebs have been leaving Hollywood in droves since the COVID-19 pandemic. Major names like Matthew McConaughey, Chris Hemsworth, and Katherine Heigl have set up home bases in states other than California, or have left the US completely. Mark Wahlberg added his name to the list after moving his family to Las Vegas last year. While some fans wouldn’t consider Sin City a better choice than LA to raise a family, Wahlberg saw the big move differently, and the Uncharted star got candid about why his family left Hollywood for Las Vegas.

The Hollywood A-lister opened up to Fox News about moving his family of six to Nevada. Wahlberg revealed he wanted to offer his children a better life outside of the intense Hollywood spotlight. The Oscar nominee mentioned he wanted to give his children “a chance to thrive.” The move to Las Vegas was more about creating a family and community for his kids. The Father Stu star said:

It just has the best of both worlds. I know a lot of people, when they think Las Vegas, they think the Strip. But just about 15, 20 minutes away, there's a whole lot of other amazing areas that are all about family and community.

Wahlberg just wanted his family to have a better sense of comradery and love in a tight-knit community compared to the sometimes-parasitic Hollywood. It seems like everything is working out as the Wahlberg family has resided in the community of Summerlin for a year, and the Hollywood star put the family’s Beverly Hills estate on the market last year. So, the actor won’t be back anytime soon.

Another angle for Mark Wahlberg was “giving the kids an opportunity to pursue their goals and dreams.” The topic was a sore spot for the 51-year-old actor as he spilled the downside of fame when attending his kids’ events before the big move. Of course, he doesn’t worry much about his celebrity impacting his children’s pursuits. Wahlberg opened up about the family’s current opportunities in their home state, saying:

My daughter's an equestrian. My son's a golfer. My oldest daughter, now she's off to college. My son's a junior. There's lots of opportunity here as well for me. We're trying to create a studio. We're trying to build the shoe factory. We want to create lots of jobs here.

It sounds like the Wahlbergs are thriving in their new surroundings. While the Hollywood star is all about his children’s growth, the entrepreneur appears to be thriving as well in their new city. Wahlberg appeared to be growing a mini-metropolis with a film studio and shoe factory in his future plan, and it seems like the Me Time actor wants to create his version of Hollywood in Nevada as he settles into a new chapter in his film career.

While Mark Wahlberg doesn’t live in Hollywood anymore, that hasn’t stopped his film career from moving forward. His next two films – Arthur the King and Our Man from Jersey – are in post-production with no release dates set, and he’s currently filming the action comedy The Family Plan with Michelle Monaghan. So while the actor continues to act and raise his family in Vegas, be sure to look over our 2023 movie schedule to see when his upcoming projects are set to arrive in theaters or on streaming.