Marvel Studios Interviews at D23 With Brie Larson, David Harbour, Don Cheadle & More

Marvel Studios pulled out all the stops for their D23 Expo 2022 Showcase! Watch our interviews with the stars of the MCU including Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyona Parris, and Nia DaCosta of “The Marvels,” Tenoch Huerta of “Wakanda Forever,” Don Cheadle of “Secret Invasion,” David Harbour of “Thunderbolts,” Charlie Cox of “Daredevil: Born Again,” Gael García Bernal, Michael Giacchino, and Laura Donnelly of “Werewolf by Night” and Director Julius Onah of “Captain America: New World Order.” Are you ready for the next stage of the MCU?

0:00 Intro - Brie Larson reacts to Fan Theories

0:25 Brie Larson shares what she’s excited for fans to see in “The Marvels”

0:54 Teyona Parris and Director Nia DaCosta talk about playing with Monica’s powers

2:29 Iman Vellani praises Nia DaCosta, and reflects on Kamala’s journey

3:10 Tenoch Huerta explains the pressure of injecting culture into his character, and how the Marvel team helped his performance

3:52 Will David Harbour have to put weight back on for Red Guardian? He teases what’s next.

4:48 Charlie Cox reflects on a time when he thought he’d never be Daredevil again

5:18 Don Cheadle on being “surprised” by Marvel and “Secret Invasion”

5:57 Director Julius Onah shares why Sam Wilson embodies what Captain America stands for

6:45 Michael Giacchino and Laura Donnelly discuss how “Werewolf by Night” may surprise fans

7:38 Gael García Bernal talks about possibly sharing the screen with Moon Knight for a future beatdown