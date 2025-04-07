‘Am I In This Movie?’ Florence Pugh And David Harbour Had The Same Reaction To Watching The 5 1/2 Hour Avengers: Doomsday Video I Did
Marvel superstars: they're just like us.
If you thought sitting through Marvel’s 5.5-hour Avengers: Doomsday chair reveal stream was a wild ride, just know—you weren’t alone. It turns out that even Florence Pugh and David Harbour were right there with us, navigating the chaos, caffeine, and confusion of a never-ending lineup of director chairs, with names slowly being unveiled for the upcoming Marvel movie. And just like us, they weren’t 100% sure they were even in the film.
In a recent interview shared via Fandango’s official Instagram account, the super cast of the upcoming Thunderbolts* was asked about their reactions to the now-infamous Marvel livestream event. The stream revealed the entire cast of Avengers: Doomsday by showing personalized director chairs one by one throughout five and a half hours. The host posed the million-dollar question: “What was your reaction to the Marvel livestream? Did you know by that time that your name was announced?” What followed was gold, as Florence Pugh shared:
Tea? Heck, Pugh could have had an entire dinner and returned before her name was revealed. David Harbour was even more like the rest of us, as he shared:
The host hilariously asked which number Harbour was in the seemingly never-ending line of star announcements. He continued:
Just to clarify, Harbour's name popped up a little over two hours into the stream. It’s nice to know that even Black Widow and Red Guardian were feeling the same confusion as the rest of us while watching. What started as a big marketing stunt by Marvel—making us wait almost six hours for the Doomsday cast announcement—quickly turned into an experiment in patience, speculation, and total chaos.
The live stream, which trended for hours, had fans theorizing, memeing, and, in some cases, live-blogging as they waited to see names slowly unveiled on chairs. While the approach was divisive, it was undeniably effective: people were watching to the bitter end—including, as we now know, people actually in the movie.
Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit theaters on May 1, 2026, and if it includes even half the personality these two bring to a press junket, we’re in for something special. Until then, keep the tea hot, and maybe next time, give Florence and David a heads-up, Marvel.
Florence Pugh and David Harbour can be seen next, suited up for the Thunderbolts*, hitting the 2025 movie release schedule on May 2. Until then, be sure to check out our schedule of upcoming superhero movies coming to a theater near you.
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.
