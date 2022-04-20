Merritt Wever Breaks Down Filming Romantic Comedy With A Live Duck For Apple TV+'s Roar
"The duck was attentive."
There's a new addition to Apple TV+’s catalogue of great shows, and it's the anthology series, Roar, from the creators of Netflix’s GLOW. Each episode follows a new female character who's placed in a unique, and often funny, narrative that speaks to the struggles of womanhood. In what's arguably wildest episode of the season, Merritt Wever’s Elisa finds herself getting swept away in a romance with, yes, a duck.
The story, titled “The Woman Who Was Fed By A Duck,” serves as the high point for the series because it’s truly where Roar’s concept works best. It takes the topic of modern dating and turns it on its head, going a couple steps sideways into the peculiar to commentate on the common struggle from a new perspective. In the episode, Elisa spends a lot of her free time alone studying at a duck park, until one of them walks up and strikes up a conversation with her. The duck, named “Larry,” is not like the other guys she’s dated, because he actually listens. And from there, the story progresses.
CinemaBlend had the chance to speak to Merritt Wever about “The Woman Who Was Fed By A Duck” and she shared what it was like to film the rom-com satire opposite the fowl. In her words:
While the star didn’t have high expectations for her scenes with an actual duck in the episode, she found the animal to be an especially great scene partner on set. Ducks are apparently great at being “attentive,” as humans speak to them, from the actress’ experience. In terms of her reaction to some of the especially wild moments in the episode, here’s what she said:
The installment definitely takes viewers on a journey, especially when it settles into some of the off-color moments of that truly run the course of typical romantic comedies. Though Merritt Wever had been brought up to speed right away regarding the more dramatic themes of the episode rather than going in blind. Our experiences as viewers are certainly different from hers, and she seems very intrigued to see how we react to it.
Merritt Wever’s episode is one of eight stories, which are packed with other talented actresses including Issa Rae, Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin and Fivel Stewart. CinemaBlend also spoke to Stewart about her episode, an “empowering” western “The Girl Who Loved Horses” and the series’ creator about Kidman’s episode “The Woman Who Ate Photographs.”
You can stream all of the Roar episodes with an Apple TV+ subscription.
