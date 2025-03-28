Moana 2 Actors Have Great Ideas For How Their Characters Should Be In Disney Parks (And Of Course There Are Flying Bats Involved)

One of the most exciting things about being a Disney fan is seeing how the imagination that comes out of Disney movies translates into new Disney World attractions . Imagineers are always transforming the House of Mouse’s theme parks to reflect the most popular and beloved films. And now that Moana 2 has become the highest-grossing Walt Disney Animated movie behind the Frozen movies (and has been dominating on Disney+ ), I asked two of the musical’s voice actors about how they’d like to see their characters enter Disney Parks.

Moana currently has a presence in EPCOT in Orlando, Florida with a water trail attraction called the Journey of Water. The garden depicts the Earth’s water cycle and includes Te Fiti, Hei Hei, Pua and Moana. But as I told Matangi voice actress Awhimai Fraser, when watching her character’s “Get Lost” sequence, I could imagine Moana 2 getting a ride. Here’s how she replied:

Ok, rollercoaster for Matangi. I’m thinking color: purple, obviously, but dark in some parts. Flying bats, and that snot thing that flicks. Maybe that'll flick you a few times, and then it kind of ends with a bang. Maybe like a full drop.

How cool would it be to feel like you're riding the waves with Moana and her crew? I can totally imagine an indoor ride that takes guests through both the first and second film, and I know the “Get Lost” sequence would be a favorite moment. Despite Barlow and Bear dealing with criticism over the soundtrack , I think Matangi’s song is a total banger!

During CinemaBlend’s recent visit to Walt Disney Animation in Burbank, California, Hualālai Chung, aka Moana 2’s Moni, was beside Fraser while we talked about Disney Parks ideas. Here’s what he had to say about his character being part of an attraction:

I think Moni’s place in the parks would probably be teaching drawing classes. You know ‘Drawing with Moni’ and teaching how to paint. We’ll give you paper that kind of resembles tapa, and teach you how to paint Mini Maui, and all this kind of stuff and paint your own Maui and Me fan art.

Now this is just perfect. While we love a good ride, thrills are not for everyone. I know when I go to Disney’s California Adventure, I always love dropping by the Animation Academy where there’s rotating lessons where you can learn to draw various Disney characters. How fun would it be for a Disney character to teach you the ways of Moni? It sounds so interactive and fun.

We hope imagineers are reading this! While these are just brainstorming ideas, Moana 2 did have a limited presence in the Disney Parks when the movie was released in fall. As Disney Parks Blog detailed at the time, Moana got a new look for appearances at DCA and the Journey of Water at EPCOT, five characters were added to draw at The Animation Experience at Animal Kingdom and Moana was added to World of Color.

While you’re checking out all things Moana 2, check out what the filmmakers told us about Disney easter eggs and recording the emotional ending scene with The Rock .