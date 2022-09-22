Monty Python Icon Eric Idle On Joining The Masked Singer As A Cancer Survivor, And Performing For The Queen And King Charles
The Masked Singer kicked off Season 8 in a grand way and had a night that featured multiple eliminations and some major stars. Audiences saw The Knight revealed as William Shatner, and Monty Python’s Eric Idle ended up being The Hedgehog (check out our running list of Season 8 reveals here). Following his unmasking, Eric Idle spoke with CinemaBlend about choosing The Masked Singer to reveal his survival of pancreatic cancer, and recalled his past performances for the late Queen Elizabeth and new King Charles.
Eric Idle is no stranger to singing on a big stage, but there was something different about appearing on The Masked Singer. This performance happened after Idle successfully battled pancreatic cancer, which he publicly revealed for the first time following his elimination in the Season 8 series premiere. Idle, who was first diagnosed in 2019 and underwent surgery to treat it, spoke about why he decided to go public with the information after appearing on The Masked Singer:
Now that he’s cancer-free, Eric Idle is doing his part to help raise money for cancer research and advocate for early testing. He had a great platform to do so with The Masked Singer’s Season 8 premiere, though it was a shame we had to see him leave the show so soon.
With that said, perhaps it’s for the best that his exit was quick considering panelists Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy were already suspicious of him from the first performance. That may be due to the glaring clues in his video package, though both are just suspiciously good at guessing as well.
Beyond the snake at the very beginning, Eric Idle also once famously performed for the late Queen Elizabeth II. Idle shared the story of when he met and performed for the queen, and her reaction to his antics:
As seems to be the trend when creatives talk about Queen Elizabeth II as of late, Eric Idle had nothing but kind things to say about his encounter. It seems like the late Queen was a fan of the Monty Python brand of comedy, or at the very least, Idle’s inspired performance. Her reaction stuck with Idle, which appears to be a common trend given Simon Pegg’s recollection of the Queen watching him in Mission: Impossible 7.
I asked Eric Idle if he was knew if any of the Royal Family were fans of Monty Python and their works. While he couldn’t explicitly say with certainty, Idle did make mention that he once performed at King Charles III’s birthday, and would have dinner with him as well:
Eric Idle’s journey on The Masked Singer is over, but Season 8 still has a long way to go with many unmaskings to come. Featuring Eric Idle in the premiere certainly set the bar high for talent this season, so we’ll have to see what other celebrities may pop up in the coming weeks. There should be quite a few given the recent format change, which features at least two unmaskings per episode. I'm sure there's much to be excited about around the corner, but it'll be hard to measure up to Idle, especially given the great cause he's working for.
- We need ways to find pancreatic cancer early and ground-breaking treatments that will help make long-term survival possible. Stand Up To Cancer is transforming pancreatic cancer into a treatable disease. Give now to support Stand Up To Cancer’s research at StandUpToCancer.org/EricIdle
The Masked Singer airs on Fox on Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Be sure to keep up with it week to week for even more surprise unmaskings, and take a look at the 2022 TV schedule to see what other shows are planned to premiere in the coming weeks.
