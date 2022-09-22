The Masked Singer Season 8 Reveals, Updated Weekly

Spoiler Alert: This article contains reveals from Season 8 of The Masked Singer. Proceed with caution if you're not caught up on the latest episode!

A new season of The Masked Singer is here, and it’s a season unlike any we’ve seen before. Fans will need to be at the top of their game when it comes to guesses, as only one contestant will advance in each episode while the rest are unmasked . That means there won’t be as much time to guess some contestants, and a lot more chances you’ll completely miss some of The Masked Singer’s Season 8 reveals if you miss an episode.

Hey, there are a lot of great shows on the 2022 TV schedule , so it’s totally understandable that even diehard superfans will miss an episode or two. Consider this a premiere source for all of the season’s big reveals as far as who is under the masks, and some speculation about the identities of those who haven’t been revealed yet.

The Knight: William Shatner

The Knight absolutely wins the award for the most inventive costume of The Masked Singer Season 8, even if his voice wasn’t up to par. His take on Fred Astaire’s “Puttin' On The Ritz” was inspired and very unique, and it was made clear why that was the case when his mask came off.

Once the helmet was off, it was entirely clear why The Knight was singing with such a distinct speech pattern. It was none other than Star Trek actor William Shatner, who is known for his unique way of speaking and singing. He’s also known for actually going to space , which made that clue of the solar system a double whammy.

The Hedgehog: Eric Idle

The Hedgehog failed to impress with his rendition of The Beatles' “Love Me Do,” though in any other season, he’d have made it much further than the first episode. Ultimately his singing wasn’t on par with The Harp, and despite having fans like Elon Musk and being a contestant who serenaded the queen, it wasn’t enough to keep him on The Masked Singer.

The Hedgehog’s mask came off, and stunned the fans and some of the panel when they learned it was Monty Python’s Eric Idle. Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy instantly identified the snake in the clue package as a Monty Python reference and noted that his voice was unmistakable (though Idle once failed to recognize one of his own co-star’s voice at Disney World ). Idle won’t be on any future episodes, though I’m sure he’s still looking on the “bright side of life” all the same.

The Hummingbird: Unknown

The Hummingbird flew into The Masked Singer with a solid rendition of Gavin Degraw’s “I Don’t Want To Be.” Their voice is kind of surprising considering all the clues that point to them being an athlete, though The Masked Singer can be deceptive from time to time.

Hummingbird ultimately missed out on making the cut after losing the panel and audience vote to The Harp, but The Masked Singer kept their identity under wraps. There have been rumors that Tom Brady participated in Season 8, but The Hummingbird’s voice didn’t really match him even if the football clues did. Brady’s friend Rob Gronkowski was once on the show , so it’s definitely possible it could be him!

The Harp: Unknown

The Harp strutted out on stage with style and grace, and it’s easy to see how they survived the first episode with that voice. Harp stunned with their rendition of Pink’s “Perfect,” but we still don’t know who they are.

One thing we do know from their clue package is that they auditioned for a big show as a child, but ultimately didn’t “fit the mold.” It was also mentioned they found success later in life with some big leading roles, and a security guard was seen with a hat that looked similar to the Scarecrow’s in The Wizard Of Oz. The panel guessed Jordin Sparks, Fantasia, and Jennifer Hudson, but we’ll have to wait and see who it is.