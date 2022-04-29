Moon Knight Costume Designer Shares Challenges With Designing Oscar Isaac’s Superhero Suit And The Mr. Knight Suit
By Adam Holmes published
There are two kinds of superhero costumes to enjoy in the Disney+ series.
Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight has part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for over a month now, and we’ve seen him rocking two different costumes. The Marc Spector personality wears the traditional Moon Knight ceremonial armor in battle, while the Steven Grant personality inadvertently conjured the Mr. Knight suit in the middle of fighting that jackal creature in “Summon the Suit.” Costume designer Meghan Kasperlik and her team adapted these looks from the comics for the critically well-received Marvel series, but each costume came with its own challenges in order to be fully realized.
I kicked off my recent conversation with Meghan Kasperlik about her work on Moon Knight (which you can catch up on with a Disney+ subscription) by asking which of these two costumes was the hardest to make comic-accurate. She answered that it was the main Moon Knight costume, explaining:
Designing a costume is a hard enough endeavor, so the fact that Meghan Kasperlik was able to get the job done in a separate country from where the Moon Knight production was taking place is impressive! With the wonders of Zoom and some willing stunt people, she was able to figure out the sizing of the costume and pick the right fabrics to put together the final ensemble we’ve seen Oscar Isaac and the stunt people wear onscreen. After Kasperlik brought up functionality, I inquired about if it was difficult striking the balance between making sure the Moon Knight costume was functional, but still elaborate. Here’s what she had to say:
As for the Mr. Knight suit, that came into existence when Steven Grant was in control of the body and he had a different idea on what it meant to summon the Moon Knight suit. To be fair, he was falling out of a building when this happened, but Steven re-donned his Mr. Knight suit in “The Friendly Type.” Later on in my interview with Meghan Kasperlik, I asked which of the two costumes was her favorite. She responded:
Meghan Kasperlik then added that she made the Mr. Knight suit with an upholstered fabric because she was worried about the “wear and tear of it.” Thanks to the “amazing” work from her tailors, only two Mr. Knight jackets were split during the making of the Moon Knight series. That’s a great track record, and both the Moon Knight and Mr. Knight costumes certainly do a good job of closely resembling the looks from the comics, while still being infused with certain unique elements.
There’s just one episode left to go in Moon Knight’s run (and we already know where the final battle will take place thanks to Oscar Isaac), since it hasn’t been revealed yet if the show will return for another season. That being said, there are plenty of other upcoming Marvel TV shows to look forward to on Disney+, with Ms. Marvel next set to follow on June 8.
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.