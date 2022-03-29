Disney+’s Moon Knight Reviews Have Dropped, Here’s What Critics Are Saying About Oscar Isaac's MCU Series
By Heidi Venable published
Oscar Isaac brings Moon Knight to life on Disney+.
The highly anticipated MCU series Moon Knight is about to hit Disney+, and its star Oscar Isaac is a big reason why the superhero series is making waves. On top of drawing attention off-screen for his bold red carpet choices, fans are eager to see his “brutal” take on Marc Spector, the mercenary whose dissociative identity disorder will be conveyed through a number of personalities and their “wild” accents. Critics have gotten an advance peek at the series, and as it tends to go with high-profile Marvel projects, they've got a lot to say about Moon Knight.
Moon Knight will feature a decidedly darker tone than fans may be used to from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as the tormented superhero is drawn into a deadly mystery involving Egyptian gods, mental traumas, and a shady-looking Ethan Hawke as the villainous cult leader Arthur Harrow. The latest MCU series is set to premiere on Disney+ on March 30, so let’s take a look at what the critics thought of Moon Knight, starting with our CinemaBlend review, in which Sean O'Connell says this is top-tier Marvel property:
Daniel Feinberg of THR finds aspects of the series both appealing and frustrating. It shows off the talents of its star in big ways, but feels less like a TV show and more like an argument for Oscar Isaac himself — not Moon Knight — to join the Avengers:
Charles Pulliam-Moore of The Verge says it feels like Disney is trying to give Moon Knight the character revitalization that worked previously for superheroes like Iron Man and Captain America. However, something gets lost in trying to do all that in an episodic timeframe with a character who’s somewhat more difficult to sell:
Matt Webb Mitovich of TV Line grades the series an A-, calling it Disney+’s most visually exciting Marvel series yet. He calls the first episode a “mother of a roller coaster,” and says you won’t even be able to guess where the story is going:
Daniel D’Addario of Variety says Moon Knight explores other facets of the MCU and is finding its way toward a genuinely compelling portrait of dissociation, anchored by terrific performances from its actors:
Critics seem to agree that Oscar Isaac is impressive in his role as the title character. The series has amassed a Rotten Tomatoes score of 75% Fresh from 40 critics' ratings, so while there are clearly some dissenting opinions out there, they're outmatched by the number of generally positive takes.
Moon Knight will premiere on Wednesday, March 30, for a six-episode season available for streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Be sure to check out our 2022 TV Schedule to see what other shows are premiering soon.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Can usually be found rewatching The West Wing instead of doing anything productive.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.