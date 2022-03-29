Disney+’s Moon Knight Reviews Have Dropped, Here’s What Critics Are Saying About Oscar Isaac's MCU Series

The highly anticipated MCU series Moon Knight is about to hit Disney+, and its star Oscar Isaac is a big reason why the superhero series is making waves. On top of drawing attention off-screen for his bold red carpet choices , fans are eager to see his “brutal” take on Marc Spector , the mercenary whose dissociative identity disorder will be conveyed through a number of personalities and their “wild” accents . Critics have gotten an advance peek at the series, and as it tends to go with high-profile Marvel projects, they've got a lot to say about Moon Knight.

Moon Knight will feature a decidedly darker tone than fans may be used to from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as the tormented superhero is drawn into a deadly mystery involving Egyptian gods, mental traumas, and a shady-looking Ethan Hawke as the villainous cult leader Arthur Harrow . The latest MCU series is set to premiere on Disney+ on March 30, so let’s take a look at what the critics thought of Moon Knight, starting with our CinemaBlend review, in which Sean O'Connell says this is top-tier Marvel property:

As a standalone thriller that so far doesn’t have very many ties to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and a step into the supernatural that’s more brutal and dark than we have seen from Marvel in the past, Moon Knight is appointment television, and has the potential to be one of the most exciting new entries in this ever-expanding on-screen universe.

Daniel Feinberg of THR finds aspects of the series both appealing and frustrating. It shows off the talents of its star in big ways, but feels less like a TV show and more like an argument for Oscar Isaac himself — not Moon Knight — to join the Avengers:

The show’s pleasure comes from watching Isaac flex his action muscles, do intentionally silly accents and exhibit a flair for goofy comedy. But after watching four of the series’ six (45-minute-ish) episodes, I think it’s clear that the acting exercise stands out more than masked vigilante Moon Knight, his pair of alter egos or the story’s crash course in ancient Egyptian spirituality.

Charles Pulliam-Moore of The Verge says it feels like Disney is trying to give Moon Knight the character revitalization that worked previously for superheroes like Iron Man and Captain America. However, something gets lost in trying to do all that in an episodic timeframe with a character who’s somewhat more difficult to sell:

Moon Knight’s focus on a suited-up brawler using his fists to battle squads of ghouls and criminals sometimes makes the show feel a bit more like the Netflix-produced series that recently made the move over to Disney Plus. But unlike Daredevil and the rest of the Defenders’ respective character studies, which each had distinct sets of themes that informed their approaches to storytelling, Moon Knight plays more like an older Marvel Studios production where the main goal is really to rehabilitate its hero’s brand.

Matt Webb Mitovich of TV Line grades the series an A-, calling it Disney+’s most visually exciting Marvel series yet. He calls the first episode a “mother of a roller coaster,” and says you won’t even be able to guess where the story is going:

The joy in watching Moon Knight actually comes from what a few have opined are its liabilities — it has no connection to existing MCU fare and thus is not beholden to scattering Easter eggs or checking off boxes (though one familiar geographic location is name-dropped). That frees the viewer up to experience Moon Knight for what it is, a rollicking yarn that is one part Venom (as voiced by F. Murray Abraham, Khonshu is a bit of a dick!), one part Split, two parts Indiana Jones and… at least one other part.

Daniel D’Addario of Variety says Moon Knight explores other facets of the MCU and is finding its way toward a genuinely compelling portrait of dissociation, anchored by terrific performances from its actors:

Moon Knight drags a bit towards its middle; its fourth episode, the final one made available to critics, has some baggy moments ahead of a closing sequence that provides a much-need kickstart. And the show may yet wrap up with a bow, or use its final installment to explain how these characters really have a role to play in the next Spider-Man film. But there’s a high-stepping riskiness to its first four episodes that is a good look for a studio that’s often more careful than it is wild.

Critics seem to agree that Oscar Isaac is impressive in his role as the title character. The series has amassed a Rotten Tomatoes score of 75% Fresh from 40 critics' ratings, so while there are clearly some dissenting opinions out there, they're outmatched by the number of generally positive takes.