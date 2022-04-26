Whoops! Moon Knight's Oscar Isaac Just Revealed The Location Of The Show's Big Finale

Spoilers for the latest episode of Moon Knight, “The Tomb” and the upcoming season finale lie ahead.

Marvel’s Moon Knight has nearly reached the end of its run, and Marc Spector/Steven Grant’s story is only getting more interesting. Given the unpredictable nature of the show (which can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription ), it’s somewhat tricky to predict exactly how everything will be wrapped up in the final episode. The major details remain out of our reach for now, except for one, though. This is because Oscar Isaac has now (accidentally) revealed the location of the show’s big finale.

So far, the Marvel Cinematic Universe-set show has taken viewers to some intriguing locales. The superhero series kicked off its story in London before moving the action to Egypt. And in Episode 4, which was reviewed here on CinemaBlend , Oscar Isaac’s titular hero and Layla El-Faouly, played by May Calamawy, found themselves exploring a tomb, where they faced off with undead priests. The two actors enjoyed their time working together and spoke to CinemaBlend about their on-set memories. It was during their back and forth that Isaac divulged the show’s final battleground:

May Calamawy: I feel like we were always just having fun. Right?

Oscar Isaac: Never …I liked when we were all inside the tomb and like, or not, you know, inside, uh, the pyramid Giza, and it's towards the end. You'll see. It's like we were shooting the big finale, I guess I just revealed it. It happens in that period of [time], but, uh, you know, it's kind of… [To interviewer] Come on, you can kind of feel it's going towards there. And we just like you, me and Ethan [Hawke] just started doing a little dancing. I was in my Moon Knight costume and, you know, and just… Yeah, that was really fun. That was really fun.

MW: … Yeah, most of the time we were having fun. I kicked Oscar’s butt in ping pong all the time!

While I’m certainly glad to hear that the delightful pair and their Moon Knight castmates had fun on the set of the MCU production, I’m more intrigued by the Marc Spector actor’s reveal. It makes a lot of sense that the Great Pyramid of Giza would be the location of the final battle. The historic structure serves as the meeting place of the seven gods of the Ennead. And as of the third episode, it’s also the place where the moon god Khonshu remains imprisoned. With these facts in mind, I’d expect an appropriately “brutal” battle of epic proportions to transpire.

(Image credit: Marvel studios)

I’m willing to bet that Ethan Hawke’s Arthur Harrow manages to revive Ammit and channel her power somehow. Such a development would create a true challenge for the Crescent Crusader. I’m particularly interested in seeing how the other gods on the Ennead Council get involved in the proceedings, especially considering their frustration with the imprisoned Khonshu. Should Harrow’s master become a threat, it’s possible that the council could release Khonshu so that he can bond with his avatar once more.

But let’s not get too ahead of ourselves, though, as there are other questions that need to be answered ahead of the finale. For starters, how did Marc end up in that psychiatric hospital and how is Steven also present? And of course, what in the world does the Egyptian goddess Taweret (that hippopotamus we all saw) have to do with any of this? Who knows, but it’s clear that the pieces are being put in place for a wild ending.