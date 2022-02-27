More Star Trek: The Next Generation Stars In Patrick Stewart's Picard? The Executive Producer Offers Cryptic Response

When Star Trek: Picard was first announced, Patrick Stewart revealed his goal to have the entire principal cast of The Next Generation appear during the series' run. Unfortunately, COVID-19 created a number of obstacles during the development of Season 2. It seemed as though some series alums like LeVar Burton and Gates McFadden might’ve been involved yet, sadly, plans changed. Jonathan Frakes recently teased that he wasn’t sure it’d happen , especially with the series set to end with Season 3. Now, executive producer and showrunner Akiva Goldsman has offered a far more cryptic response.

I spoke to Akiva Goldsman ahead of the Season 2 premiere of Star Trek: Picard. Considering the Paramount+ series is currently in production on the third and final season, I asked if he knew whether the rest of the main cast would appear everything wraps up. Goldsman, of course, didn’t tell me yes or no but did offer something that may get Next Generation fans optimistic:

Well, I will only say to you that there is a plan. I will not tell you what the plan is, but I will tell you there is a plan.

While no specifics were given, I don’t think Akiva Goldsman would've given that kind of response if fans weren’t going to see more of The Next Generation cast at some point in the final two seasons. I could be wrong, of course but, since it’s something Patrick Stewart and a lot of fans have hoped for, one would think the Picard team would do whatever it takes to make it happen.

So far, the series has welcomed TNG’s Jonathan Frakes, Brent Spiner, and Marina Sirtis, who were featured in the first season. And the second will bring back Whoopi Goldberg’s Guinan and John de Lancie’s Q.

With those actors already in the mix, that leaves LeVar Burton, Gates McFadden, Michael Dorn, and Wil Wheaton. Wheaton, at one point, said he didn’t think he’d be involved in Picard, though only because he doubted the producers would ask for him . As for Dorn, he’s frequently mentioned his intention to pitch his own Trek series. He's also said that if he did return to play Worf, it’d need to be for a role that justifies the long time required for putting on the Klingon prosthetics.

Star Trek: The Next Generation is one of the most celebrated shows in the expansive sci-fi franchise, so it’d be great if Picard could get the cast together. Such a moment would be bittersweet, as it would likely be their final time appearing as an ensemble within the franchise. If the cast doesn’t get together, that’d be a shame, though, not a complete deal-breaker for what’s been such a great show so far.