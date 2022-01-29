One Jackass Member Ruptured A Testicle In The Making Of Jackass Forever

When you roll with the crew from Jackass, injuries are par for the course. Concussions are common, serious burns occur, and the long history of pain even includes Johnny Knoxville breaking his penis. Looking back on 20 years of filmmaking, it’s actually difficult to specifically name which injury is the worst of all – but after the making of Jackass Forever, star “Danger” Ehren McGhehey may have a claim to the title given that he ruptured a testicle during one of the stunts.

The stunt in question was a recreation of the “Cup Test,” which was first done by Johnny Knoxville in the original television show. The bit in Jackass Forever sees his crotch smashed with a punch (thrown by MMA heavyweight Francis Ngannou), nailed with a softball (thrown by Olympian Danielle O’Toole), hit with a hockey puck (slapped by NHL star P.K. Subban), and jumped on with a pogo stick.

When I interviewed “Danger” Ehren McGhehey this week during the virtual press day for Jackass Forever – where he was paired with co-stars Preston Lacy, Dave England, and Eric Manaka – I asked him which one he would categorize as the worst, and it was from his response that I learned the horrible truth:

"Danger" Ehren McGhehey: There's different levels of which was the worst. The softball took... I did that 15 times. But the worst was definitely when Dave decided to... I asked him to, in fact, uh, Pogo stick onto...

Dave England: He begged me.

"Danger" Ehren McGhehey: I begged him. And that exploded my right testicle, and I had to go to the hospital with a ruptured testicle.

Dave England: Could you be a little more graphic? Jesus.

"Danger" Ehren McGhehey: Well, yeah, actually you wanna see?

Dave England: No, we don't wanna see.

Watching the video above, you’ll notice that Dave England actually tries to slap “Danger” Ehren McGhehey in the testicles while talking about how he managed to seriously damage one of them. It should go without saying, but I hope these guys never change (and based on their energy and endless enthusiasm for the job, it’s hard to imagine they ever will).

For your viewing pleasure, Paramount Pictures has released a Jackass Forever featurette that is all about the “Cup Test,” and while you don’t get to see the pogo stick in action (you’ll have to experience that moment on the big screen), it does feature the moment where “Danger” Ehren McGhehey gets absolutely rocked by Francis Ngannou:

Jackass Forever is a film that features a wide variety of hilarious and ridiculous testicular torture, and you’ll be able to feast your eyes upon it very soon. The movie, featuring the return of Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Wee-Man, and more, arrives in theaters everywhere with a full blast of aughts nostalgia on February 4, and you can find local listings on the official website.

