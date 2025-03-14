There's One Scene In Novocaine That Grossed Me Out So Hard, And Jack Quaid Told Me It Gave Him The Creeps Too

Jack Quiad is an actor who is no stranger to blood and guts. With his ongoing role in The Boys (streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription) and appearances in the Scream giving him a ton of experience with gory scenes. His new movie Novocaine is chock full of wild violence, and there was one scene in particular that grossed me out. And as he told CinemaBlend, Quaid had the same reaction.

CinemaBlend's Novocaine review praised the movie's action, which centers around Quaid's hero Nathan who has a condition where he doesn't feel pain. He can be injured, but he simply doesn't feel said wounds as they happen. As you can see in the video above, I spoke to the 32 year-old actor about his new movie, where she shared that Nathan being tortured by having his finger nailed ripped off truly bothered him. As he put told me:

I thought that I was going to be totally fine with this. But then there’s a scene, I won’t say what scene it is, but there’s one sequence involving my fingernails. And that was my line. I can’t believe I found a line.

Honestly, same. Any scenes in movies where people's finger nails are injured/tortured are really hard to watch. There's something about fingers and eyes that just give me the willies, and it sounds like Jack Quaid agrees. And that guy has seen all sorts of gore on set throughout the years. After all, he was stabbed 22 times at the end of Scream, and has seen people literally get ripped apart in The Boys.

Later in our same conversation, the actor revealed that he was similarly affected by a faux hand injury in the 2025 horror movie Companion. In his words:

On Companion there’s a stun where I had my hand slammed in a door and on this there’s something involving my finger nails. I think whenever it gets to my hands I’m a little ‘Eugh.’ … I think hands get to me. I never thought this was part of me

Honestly, who can blame him? While finger nail scenes are particularly horrifying on film, so are most hand injuries. Unfortunately for Quaid, he goes through a number of hand atrocities throughout the runtime of Novocaine. That includes a sequence with a grease fryer, as well as a scene with a knife from Novocaine's trailer.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Critics have been mixed on Novocaine, with certain publications wishing that the concept of a protagonist who didn't feel pain was pushed a bit further. As such, it should be interesting to see how it performs in theaters. I personally had a last watching the violent and hilarious project on the big screen, and it's one of my favorite titles from the 2025 movie release list so far.