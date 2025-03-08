Critics Have Seen Novocaine, And They’re All Agreed On One Thing About Jack Quaid’s Action Movie
Is this movie painful or painless?
Action movie junkies are going to be fed well as the 2025 movie schedule continues, and a fresh title is just about to hit theaters. The film in question is Novocaine, a wild new flick starring Jack Quaid of The Hunger Games, Scream and The Boys fame. While the motion picture features a familiar lead, it includes a premise that’s a bit off the beaten path. Now, critics have had a chance to screen it and, while their thoughts may vary in some ways, they all seem to agree on one major element.
Filmmaking duo Dan Berk and Robert Olsen’s latest film centers on mild-mannered bank employee Nathan Caine, who is unable to feel pain due to a rare condition. Nathan is ultimately forced to spring into action to save his new girlfriend after she’s kidnapped by bank robbers. What results is a gory story that sees Nathan facing deadly forces. In CinemaBlend’s Novocaine review, Eric Eisenberg shared mostly positive thoughts, though he wished the central concept was utilized to greater effect. But he praised the lead actor:
When it came to this film, a lot was certainly asked of the Oppenheimer alum from a physical standpoint, based on the Novocaine trailers alone. The fan-favorite actor plays out some truly violent moments while portraying a character who can’t even feel the pain he’s being dealt. Rachel Labonte of Screen Rant enjoyed the ultra violent action-comedy film, and she had some particular praise to shower on Jack Quaid:
What seems to be the commonality amongst these reviews is the sheer amount of love for Jack Quaid’s performance. Aside from taking loads of pain, Quaid’s Nathan also finds himself wrapped up in a sweet love story involving Sherry (Prey’s Amber Midthunder). Slash Film’s Bill Bria made mention of the film’s rom-com elements in his own review of the film. Interestingly, he also compared Caine’s situation to one depicted in a movie starring Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan (Jack’s parents):
Not everyone is so high on the film, though, including IndieWire’s Kate Erbland. While she didn’t outright pan it and also argued that it served as a solid showcase for Jack Quaid, her argument is that the film feels somewhat uneven:
Mashable’s Belen Edwards did enjoy the film, as she made note of the action, humor and rom-com elements. She also lauded the My Adventures with Superman alum for his latest turn as an everyman who becomes haplessly caught up in extraordinary circumstances:
Jack Quaid has a lot of success as of late and continues to give strong performances in great productions. Just earlier this year, he co-led the well-received science fiction film Companion. Among the productions on his schedule that’s most anticipated is his return in Season 5 of The Boys, which will end the series. Based on the reviews for his Novocaine, it seems Quaid has another winner on his hands and that he rises to the occasion.
Of course, you can make your own judgments on the actor’s work when Novocaine opens in theaters on March 14.
