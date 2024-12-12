Novocaine Trailer: Watch Jack Quaid Trade The Boys For A Different Hero Who Can’t Feel Pain
Don't call him Wolverine.
For multiple seasons over on Amazon Prime Video, Jack Quaid has helped to wage a war against “Supes” as a member of the gritty anti-hero establishment, The Boys. When Quaid started off playing Hughie Campbell, he was a regular guy absent of powers, though a lot has changed as the cast heads into The Boys Season 5. And something is about to change for Quaid… at least, on the big screen. The actor is poised to lead a brand new action comedy called Novocaine, directed by Dan Berk and Robert Olsen. And in the movie, he will play a man blessed (or cursed) with a rare genetic disorder that prevents him from feeling any pain whatsoever. The trailer for the film just dropped, and we got the chance to break it down with Berk and Olsen, so dig into both:
Coming out of the Novocaine trailer, I had questions. Thankfully, directors Dan Berk and Robert Olsen had answers. Here’s what they told CinemaBlend:
How much pain is too much pain?
This ended up being one of the chief concerns for Berk and Olsen as they approached the story of a main character who can’t feel pain. Obviously, as you see in the trailer, Jack Quaid’s hero doesn’t feel a thing. Stab him, shoot him, drop his hand into a vat of cooking grease… he’s just going to keep on going.
Because these filmmakers cited the everyman action hero Bruce Willis as an inspiration, they were very concerned that this unique power might strip Novocaine of some suspense. As the directors told CinemaBlend:
That sounds like an incredibly fun challenge. And just for clarity’s sake, because the mutant healer Wolverine gets name dropped in the Novocaine trailer, I had to ask whether or not Jack Quaid can heal himself in this upcoming 2025 movie. And the directors confirmed for me:
Another big reason why I’m excited for Novocaine is the presence of Amber Midthunder, a standout from the excellent Predator prequel Prey who should continue her career ascension as an actress in this movie. The Novocaine directors promise that we will see new sides of Midthunder’s ability in this movie, so we will just wait until March 14 to see what this movie has in store.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. Having been with the site since 2011, Sean interviewed myriad directors, actors and producers, and created ReelBlend, which he proudly cohosts with Jake Hamilton and Kevin McCarthy. And he's the author of RELEASE THE SNYDER CUT, the Spider-Man history book WITH GREAT POWER, and an upcoming book about Bruce Willis.