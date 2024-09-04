32 Of The Most Rewatchable TV Shows Ever

From the best sitcoms that are perfect for a comfort watch to intense dramas that you rewatch in an effort to dissect a juicy story even more, there’s something incredible about returning to a great show. It’s a pastime many enjoy, however, the choices of what to watch seem endless. With that in mind, here are some of the most rewatchable television shows.

(Image credit: NBC Universal)

Parks And Recreation

If you are like me, you’ve seen the best episodes of Parks and Recreation – like “Flu Season,” for example – so many times you can recite the majority of said episodes from memory. OK, maybe that’s an over-exaggeration, however, it highlights just how good and rewatchable this workplace mockumentary is. Led by Amy Poehler, the Parks and Rec cast was always firing on all cylinders, cracking viewers up with hilarious one-liners, fantastic inside jokes (like Treat Yo’ Self) and a heartfelt story about a dysfunctional parks department.

(Image credit: NBC)

The Office

From deeply funny office shenanigans to heartfelt relationships like Pam and Jim’s The Office captured folks’ hearts from 2005 to 2013, and it’s continued to in the years since. To this day, this workplace mockumentary is a favorite among many, and it’s a zeitgeist staple as viewers continue to watch it on repeat, quote it constantly and use iconic memes that have surfaced because of it. As it gets older, it just feels like The Office gets stronger, because not only is it finding new audiences all the time, but it’s also infinitely rewatchable.

(Image credit: Fox)

New Girl

While workplace comedies are great, there's nothing quite like simply hanging out with friends, and that’s what New Girl is. Filled with a cast of quirky characters, New Girl follows Jess (Zooey Deschanel) as she moves in with three random guys, and what ensues is a hilarious and lovably chaotic story about found family. It’s because of silly inside jokes and bits, like True American , deeply complex and romantic storylines like Nick and Jess’s and the adorable friendship that’s formed between these roommates that makes this Fox comedy something folks always return to.

(Image credit: NBC)

The Good Place

The Good Place is one of those projects that you’ll have a different experience with every time you view it. The first time, you’re simply trying to figure out what in the afterlife is going on, and once you have the epiphany with Kristen Bell’s Eleanor and yell “Holy mother-forking shirtballs” your entire perspective on the show changes. However, it’s not just the plot twists that make this philosophical comedy rewatchable; its cast, led by Bell and Ted Danson, is beyond lovable and hilarious, and The Good Place’s heart is so big, all you’ll want to do is spend more time in this afterlife.

(Image credit: NBC)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Led by Saturday Night Live legend Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine is a delightful comedy all about a group of detectives working together in New York City. While whodunnits and crimes of the week are involved, what makes this show rewatchable is Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s silly cast of characters who are played by incredible comedic actors like Samberg, Andre Braugher, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews and so many more.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Gilmore Girls

These days, Gilmore Girls is considered the perfect autumnal comfort show, and many go back to it over and over again because of its cozy vibes. On top of the lovely energy that radiates out of Stars Hallow, the Gilmore Girls cast is also staked with an incredible crew of regulars and a revolving door of iconic recurring characters. Plus, how could you not want to rewatch the love story of Luke and Lorelai, Rory’s messy romantic drama with Dean, Jess and Logan as well as the incredible tale of a mother and daughter that lies at the heart of this beloved show?

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Gossip Girl

You know, sometimes you just need a good drama that will make you want to scream at the TV, and Gossip Girl is just that. The 2000s CW drama was a teen staple back in the day as it followed a group of high schoolers whose lives were always on blast because of the titular gossip site. It was praised and criticized at the time for how scandalous it was, and to this day people come back to Gossip Girl for the relationships , fashion, characters and, of course, the gossip, because as the titular writer says, “you know you love me…”

(Image credit: Netflix)

Arrested Development

Dysfunctional comedy is always fun, however, it’s hard to think of a show that does it better than Arrested Development. Of course, the series is rewatchable for its hilarious storylines and quippy dialogue, however, it’s the incredible ensemble that really makes it, as actors like Jason Bateman, Michael Cera, Will Arnett, Tony Hale, Alia Shawkat and more brought the funny all the time.

(Image credit: 20th Century Animation)

Futurama

While it’s been canceled, renewed and moved networks numerous times, Futurama remains one of the most rewatchable shows, and that’s why these attempted cancellations and moves haven’t sent it to its ultimate end yet. The animated series has been around since 1999, and for over two decades, it has been a fun animated comfort show that many have turned to when they need a good laugh and some fun sci-fi.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Television)

Friends

Whether you tuned in live during the late ‘90s and early ‘00s, caught chunks of episodes on Nick at Night when it was in syndication or streamed all ten seasons on Netflix (back in the day) or Max (now), Friends has been a seminal show for many. Watching the shenanigans of Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Joey, Phoebe and Monica was not only hilarious but relatable. It’s simply a show about six friends living their lives, and I think it's that relatability mixed with an incredibly special cast that has kept people coming back to it for decades.

(Image credit: AMC)

Breaking Bad

The story of Walter White almost feels like a legend now. Widely considered one of the best television shows of all time , Breaking Bad tells the story of a down-on-his-luck man who turns into a drug lord. Led by Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, this series made an unforgettable mark on television history when it was released in 2008, and it’s something worth studying and watching over and over again.

(Image credit: FOX)

Bob’s Burgers

Can I apply a few personal anecdotes here? When I was in high school, I had a friend who would watch Bob’s Burgers every night before going to bed. As an adult, I have another friend who just completed another rewatch of the series. So many adore this wonderful animated series about a family who owns a burger joint, and it is so easy to rewatch and fall in love with. So, it rightfully deserves a place on this list.

(Image credit: Showtime)

Dexter

The world loves an anti-hero, and it doesn’t get much better than Dexter. The series follows a blood splatter expert, played by Michael C. Hall, however, the thing is, he’s also a serial killer. Going on this journey with the titular character, and getting into his mind to figure out why he goes about life in the way he does is fascinating. It’s also one of many reasons why people keep coming back to Dexter.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Fleabag

If you need a short, sweet and perfect two seasons of television, Fleabag is the show for you. The series was created by and stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and it follows her titular character as she goes about life in London while handling grief. On top of that, Season 2 introduces Andrew Scott’s Priest – a.k.a. The Hot Priest, as the internet likes to call him – and the incredible love story between him and Fleabag.

(Image credit: NBC)

Scrubs

Bill Lawrence has made a lot of terrific shows, however, Scrubs is his classic. The series, starring Zach Braff, is a fun workplace comedy about a hospital, and its irresistible ensemble and heartfelt friendships are what keep many coming back to it.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso started out as an ad for NBC Sports, and then by some miracle it turned into one of the best comedies in recent memory. The titular coach of AFC Richmond is played by the mastermind behind the show, Jason Sudeikis. And he and his creative team brought together Ted Lasso’s epic cast that made names like Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein and Phil Dunster those of the household variety.

Overall, this show about an American football coach in the UK coaching soccer (I know, I know...it’s actually football) is heartfelt and thoughtful, and it’ll have you smiling from ear to ear from beginning to end. You know what they say, “We’re Richmond ‘til we die!”

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

The X-Files

What makes a supernatural case of the week show even better? Having David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson lead it as the beloved crime-solving duo of Mulder and Scully.

(Image credit: The WB)

Buffy The Vampire Slayer

Vampires, action, romance and high school drama. Honestly, this show has everything. Buffy the Vampire Slayer is a seminal early 2000s teen drama about Sarah Michelle Gellar’s titular vampire slayer, and it was impossible not to fall in love with her and her friends.

(Image credit: Max)

The West Wing

If you are in need of a fast-talking, snappy and fun drama, The West Wing is your show. It follows Martin Sheen’s President Bartlet and his incredible staff who are played by fantastic actors like Bradley Whitford, Allison Janney, Richard Schiff and Rob Lowe. From the mind of Aaron Sorkin, this show all about what it’s like to be the president is a quippy yet thoughtful series about running a country and it’s irresistible and infinitely rewatchable.

(Image credit: Paramount Network)

Yellowstone

Between the deep family story at the center of this show and the intense moments in Yellowstone , this modern Western was born to rewatch. It’s filled to the brim with compelling stories about the Dutton family that will have you hitting the next episode button immediately. While the show’s primary conflict has always been the same – they’re always battling to save their ranch – the new threats and long-lasting deep relationships are what make it so great.

(Image credit: NBC)

Seinfeld

Seinfeld is famously “a show about nothing,” and that might be the primary reason why it’s so easy to view over and over again. The series, starring Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander and Michael Richards, works because of these four and their chemistry, and watching them simply live life and make jokes is something so many can do over and over again.

(Image credit: BBC One)

Sherlock

It’s elementary my dear Watson, the Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman-led Sherlock is a fantastic modern adaptation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s work, and with each viewing new details emerge that make it even better. The series was comprised of 15 episodes across four seasons, and each mystery Sherlock and Watson solved was dense with detail and intrigue.

There’s a reason the story of the great detective keeps getting told, and you’ll understand why when you realize that you can watch Sherlock over and over again.

(Image credit: The CW)

Supernatural

I realize 15 seasons – or 327 episodes – is overwhelming, however, it also proves just how beloved Supernatural is. The series about Jared Padalecki’s Sam Winchester and Jensen Ackles’ Dean Winchester is beloved by many, and watching the two of them fight off evil over and over again is something so many fans can do on repeat, as proven by its 15 seasons.

(Image credit: Carsey-Werner)

That ‘70s Show

That ‘70s Show is all about a group of teens growing up in the suburbs of Wisconsin who all gather in a basement to hang out. It’s a simple and relatable concept, and between that and its stellar ensemble, it’s no wonder everyone loves to say “Hello Wisconsin!” more than once.

(Image credit: NBC Universal)

Psych

A silly case-of-the-week show about a guy who is pretending to be a psychic is obviously made for comfort viewing, and fans have been doing just that since 2006.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

Avatar: The Last Airbender

No matter what age you are, it’s always a good time to watch Avatar: The Last Airbender. As someone who watched the show for the first time in elementary school, and has seen it many times since, I can attest to this. Seeing Aang master the elements and work to defeat the Fire Lord and his evil plan is a masterful work of animation that is action-packed, deep, silly and heartfelt.

Its handling of hard themes like prejudice and colonization are poignant and accessible, and its morals about love and acceptance are something everyone needs. So, yeah, this is 100% a show you should see multiple times throughout your life.

(Image credit: CBC Television)

Schitt’s Creek

How can you not want to watch David and Alexis bicker, Johnny aimlessly try to wrangle his family and Moira be Moira over and over again? The beloved comedy from Dan and Eugene Levy about a rich family who loses their money and has to move to a small town is quirky and unique while also fitting right in with the best comedies. Also, how can you not rewatch it simply to try and nail Moira’s ambiguous accent?

(Image credit: NBC)

Community

Between the silly classes, paintball battles and Troy and Abed’s end credits, Community is a quirky comedy that’s one for the ages. It’s so fun to go back and remember all the silly inside jokes and ridiculous moments that happened at Greendale Community College.

(Image credit: NBC)

Cheers

Sometimes, you just want to go where everybody knows your name. Need I say more? No. But I will, because returning to that bar to see Sam, Carla, Cliff, Norm, Frasier, Woody and more is always a wonderful time.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

This fast-talking period piece about a woman making her way in the world as a stand-up comedian in the 1950s is a wonderful romp. Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, this series has the quick-witted silliness Gilmore Girls has, and it’s chock full of incredible and high-octane performances from Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub and more.

(Image credit: FOX)

The Simpsons

Talk about an all-time classic. The Simpsons has been around since 1989, and it’s still going strong. The animated comedy is so easy to watch, and the characters – like Homer, Marge, Bart and Lisa – are so iconic that this show is one that fans want to come back to over and over again.

(Image credit: ABC)

Grey’s Anatomy

Medical drama, romance, McDreamy; Grey’s Anatomy has it all. Between its heart-pounding medical cases and simultaneously heartwarming and heartwrenching romance, it’s easy to understand why this show has been on for over two decades and why folks keep coming back to see what’s going on at Grey Sloan Memorial.

What all these shows have in common is they’re all deeply loved by their fans, which is why they keep returning to them time and time again.