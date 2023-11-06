Quiz Lady’s Writer And Director Explain The Surprising Way The Paul Reubens Cameo Came To Be
We have the scoop on that hilarious (and heartfelt) cameo in Quiz Lady.
One of the funniest ongoing jokes in the Awkwafina and Sandra Oh-led comedy Quiz Lady is Holland Taylor’s character's inability to tell the difference between Alan Cumming and Paul Reubens. Throughout the film, her character Francine claims that she adores Cumming, but, the images she's always referring to are of the actor behind Pee Wee Herman. So, when she meets Reubens, she thinks it's Cumming, and he pretends to be The Traitors' host. This scene was more than just a funny moment, it was also incredibly touching because it marks Reubens’ final role. So, when I had the chance to interview the creative team behind the comedy on the 2023 movie schedule, I had to ask about the incredible actor and his hilarious cameo.
The Surprising Story Behind How Paul Reubens Ended Up In Quiz Lady
Jen D'Angelo, the writer and producer of Quiz Lady, told me the story behind how Reubens’ cameo came to be. Honestly, hearing how she came up with the idea makes the situation even funnier, because this actor-mix-up wasn’t the original plan. D’Angelo explained:
From Liev Schreiber to an Alan Cumming/Paul Reubens mix-up, what a wild journey. Finishing up her story, the screenwriter told me the reaction she had when she found out the Pee Wee Herman actor was down:
Jessica Yu, the director of the film, also told me what it was like getting the call that the comedian wanted to join Quiz Lady. She and Sandra Oh were so excited to hear from him, as she explained:
Overall, seeing the comedian pretend to be Alan Cumming as he drove Holland Taylor around in a golf cart was surprising and hilariously perfect. However, following the passing of Reubens, the moment has become even more heartfelt.
Quiz Lady’s Writer And Director Reflect On Working With The Late Paul Reubens
Paul Reubens died in late July, which means Quiz Lady marks his final role. For both Jen D’Angelo and Jessica Yu, it was an honor to work with him. The writer and producer reflected on the moments she spent with the comedy legend, saying:
Watching him and Holland Taylor together really was a treat, and Yu also spoke to the charm he brought to the set. Along with explaining how excited she was when they got the call that Reubens wanted to be in the movie, the director also candidly explained what it meant to work with him on what would become his final film. She said:
He really was “magic” in the movie, and he fit right in with the Quiz Lady ensemble. Along with Awkwafina and Sandra Oh’s commanding comedic performances, and the addition of Will Ferrell (who asked to be in the movie), the Pee Wee Herman actor was a fantastic final touch for a hilarious film.
If you want to see this surprising, hilarious, and ultimately heartwarming cameo, as well as the absolutely hysterical film as a whole, you can stream Quiz Lady with a Hulu subscription.
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor and resident Swiftie at CinemaBlend. She also adores (and writes about) Ted Lasso, rom-coms and whatever streaming series is gracing our screens.
