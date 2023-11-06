Quiz Lady’s Writer And Director Explain The Surprising Way The Paul Reubens Cameo Came To Be

One of the funniest ongoing jokes in the Awkwafina and Sandra Oh-led comedy Quiz Lady is Holland Taylor’s character's inability to tell the difference between Alan Cumming and Paul Reubens. Throughout the film, her character Francine claims that she adores Cumming, but, the images she's always referring to are of the actor behind Pee Wee Herman. So, when she meets Reubens, she thinks it's Cumming, and he pretends to be The Traitors' host. This scene was more than just a funny moment, it was also incredibly touching because it marks Reubens’ final role. So, when I had the chance to interview the creative team behind the comedy on the 2023 movie schedule , I had to ask about the incredible actor and his hilarious cameo.

The Surprising Story Behind How Paul Reubens Ended Up In Quiz Lady

Jen D'Angelo, the writer and producer of Quiz Lady, told me the story behind how Reubens’ cameo came to be. Honestly, hearing how she came up with the idea makes the situation even funnier, because this actor-mix-up wasn’t the original plan. D’Angelo explained:

I mean, it was amazing. So originally, in the script – again, when I wrote it, just sort of like ‘I'm just writing this alone at home for myself.’ – Francine's original crush, she was obsessed with Ray Donovan. And so she originally was going to run into Liev Schreiber at the very end. And then when Liev was unavailable, I was just sort of thinking of like what is a satisfying celebrity cameo that we can pay off? And I love Alan Cumming, and I love Paul Reubens. They're both amazing. And that idea just sort of came to me that I was like, I think it's really funny. If Francine is just completely wrong about who she loves, and just refuses to to admit it and never sees it.

From Liev Schreiber to an Alan Cumming/Paul Reubens mix-up, what a wild journey. Finishing up her story, the screenwriter told me the reaction she had when she found out the Pee Wee Herman actor was down:

And so, yeah, we put that Alan Cumming/Pee Wee Herman joke in there, and then when Paul Rubens agreed to do it, I mean, I was ecstatic I couldn't believe that we were gonna get him.

Jessica Yu, the director of the film, also told me what it was like getting the call that the comedian wanted to join Quiz Lady. She and Sandra Oh were so excited to hear from him, as she explained:

It was such a delightful and joyous experience that is now, of course, bittersweet. But we were just so obsessed with the idea of him playing the role. And then the question was, would he say yes? We were at Sandra's house and wondering how to approach him and how do we find him. And then all of a sudden she comes out she's like, ‘I got Paul Reubens on the phone.’ And immediately he said yes. And he was so willing to come and play with us. Everybody was so excited, going ‘Oh Pee Wee Herman is here!’ and he was just right in there you know bantering with Holland.

Overall, seeing the comedian pretend to be Alan Cumming as he drove Holland Taylor around in a golf cart was surprising and hilariously perfect. However, following the passing of Reubens , the moment has become even more heartfelt.

Quiz Lady’s Writer And Director Reflect On Working With The Late Paul Reubens

Paul Reubens died in late July, which means Quiz Lady marks his final role. For both Jen D’Angelo and Jessica Yu, it was an honor to work with him. The writer and producer reflected on the moments she spent with the comedy legend, saying:

Obviously, you know, I'm so honored that I was able to work with him, and it's so sad that he's since passed away. But that day on set – he was only on set for one day – he was such a big part of the movie and so lovely and just so happy to be there. Watching him just improvise with Holland was incredible. So it's such an honor.

Watching him and Holland Taylor together really was a treat, and Yu also spoke to the charm he brought to the set. Along with explaining how excited she was when they got the call that Reubens wanted to be in the movie, the director also candidly explained what it meant to work with him on what would become his final film. She said:

We didn't know that he was unwell, we didn't know that it would be his last role. So I think we just feel like he's just a lucky thing that we got a little bit of that Paul Reubens magic, you know?

He really was “magic” in the movie, and he fit right in with the Quiz Lady ensemble. Along with Awkwafina and Sandra Oh’s commanding comedic performances , and the addition of Will Ferrell (who asked to be in the movie) , the Pee Wee Herman actor was a fantastic final touch for a hilarious film.