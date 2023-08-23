Quiz Lady: What We Know About The Sandra Oh And Awkwafina Movie

Hulu constantly comes out with fantastic movies and now, Quiz Lady, starring Awkwafina and Sandra Oh, is joining the platform.

Comedy movies are a genre that every fan of all ages can enjoy, whether a classic film or a new one. It could be a family-friendly movie or an R-rated comedy. Either way, they aim to make us laugh – and that's all we can ask for. Quiz Lady is the latest comedy that viewers are, hands down, going to laugh their butts off with.

If you're looking for a new comedy, then this should be your go-to. If you have questions about when this new film will come out or what it could be about, here is what we know about Quiz Lady.

Get ready, movie fans, because Quiz Lady will be coming out on November 3rd, 2023.

The news comes from Entertainment Weekly , confirming that the film will premiere on Hulu . The movie will be coming out as part of the 2023 movie schedule , just in time for the holidays, when families tend to gather around the TV screen to watch their favorite comedy. The film is also set to be a part of the 2023 Toronto Film Fest lineup, as confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter in August of the same year, which will take place in September.

The movie itself will be rated R. Still, Sandra Oh told Entertainment Weekly that it's more of a "soft, lowercase R" rather than a lot of the other current comedies that have hit the market, such as the raunchy Joy Ride and the Jennifer Lawrence-led No Hard Feelings .

November is looking to be a major month for movies in 2023. Not only is Dune: Part 2 set to release in theaters, but several other major studios are releasing their latest, such as The Marvels from Marvel Studios , Wish from Disney Animation, The Hunger Games; The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes from Lionsgate, and so many more.

I believe that Quiz Lady releasing on Hulu is outstanding. That way, it doesn't have to compete with the intense amount of competition around this time of year, and more people at home can see the hilariousness that is about to occur.

The Movie Stars Sandra Oh And Awkwafina

I already mentioned that Sandra Oh and Awkwafina will star in the leading roles. Their appearances were confirmed by Deadline back in October 2020 before the film even had a title. But, the Entertainment Weekly article has now confirmed that their characters will be named Anne and Jenny.

In the EW article promoting the film, Awkwafina said that the movie is “full of heart" and said that it speaks “to a very universal thing about families and sisters."

The two actresses have been on a roll throughout the last several years with the projects they have been in. Awkwafina was a part of The Little Mermaid cast in 2023, and held voice roles in films such as Raya and the Last Dragon, The Bad Guys, and The Angry Birds Movie 2. She also had a prominent role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, cementing herself as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Sandra Oh has been in the business for some time. Most might know her as Dr. Cristina Yang from her time on Grey's Anatomy before she left the show. However, Oh has appeared in many major TV shows since, including a starring role in Killing Eve, which ended after a successful four-season run, and a central voice role in Invincible, which is coming back for Season 2 in 2023. Oh has also been active in film, with parts in movies like Turning Red, Umma, and more.

Holland Taylor, Jason Schwartzman And More Co-Star

Besides Sandra Oh and Awkwafina, several other stars have been confirmed for Quiz Lady.

In the EW article above regarding the release date, it was also confirmed that Jason Schwartzman (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse), Holland Taylor (Two and a Half Men), Tony Hale (Arrested Development), and Will Ferrell (Saturday Night Live, Barbie) are all confirmed to have roles in the movie, with the latter also working as a producer for the film.

If that casting doesn't excite you for this movie, I do not know what will. These are some of the funniest people on the Hollywood map right now, and if they're going to be a part of this comedy, we'll be laughing our heads off soon enough.

Quiz Lady Follows Two Sisters Who Aim To Clear Their Late Mother's Debt Through A Game Show

The EW article regarding the release date held the synopsis for the upcoming movie, which already sounds like it will be a wild ride.

As mentioned, Quiz Lady follows sisters Anne and Jenny, who are estranged. Anne (Awkwafina), is "brilliant," while Jenny (Oh), is a "train wreck." When their mother dies, they must come together to find a way to pay off her gambling debt.

However, Anne's dog is kidnapped, and the two sisters set out on an adventure to earn cash and get him back, trying to find a way to cancel the debt. Along the way, they decide to make money by winning a game show using Anne's knowledge, which leads them to an even wackier adventure.

I already have a feeling that this movie will be a zany ride, and I can't wait to jump in and enjoy the fun, too.

Jessica Yu Directed The Film

The last bit of information is that Jessica Yu directed the movie, which was confirmed back in December 2021 by Deadline .

Yu has worked on various projects, including Fosse/Verdon, This Is Us, Ratched, and most recently, in 2023, the Amazon Prime Video hit, Citadel, among many other TV shows. Yu also won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Subject in 1996 for her film, Breathing Lessons: The Life and Work of Mark O'Brien, so you know that the comedy is in good hands here.

Truly, Quiz Lady is already looking to be an incredible addition to Hulu's upcoming schedule of releases. Now all we have to do is wait for November 3rd.