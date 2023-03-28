Rabbit Hole’s Kiefer Sutherland Explains How ‘70’s Spy Thrillers Influenced The New Paramount+ Series
You can feel the '70s influence.
Watching Rabbit Hole, you can feel the influence of classic espionage thrillers and spy movies radiating off of it. The web of deception that’s been concocted for this new Kiefer Sutherland show is directly inspired by ‘70s spy thrillers, but updated to fit a modern-day setting. And as the show’s star and its creator explained, these influences really helped mold the show into what it is today.
When asked about what movies inspired their show, Kiefer Sutherland immediately name-dropped Three Days of the Condor and Marathon Man as two of the major influences for Rabbit Hole. The actor told CinemaBlend that both films have a spiraling effect, and they deal with the complexities of the truth, he elaborated on this point, and talked specifically about the Robert Redford-led movie, saying:
Sutherland then talked about Marathon Man, and how Dustin Hoffman’s character starts to trust the very people who are after him. The 24 alum explained that these layers of trust and deception can disorient an audience, and he said the creators of Rabbit Hole have done a good job taking inspiration from ‘70s thrillers and creating a suspenseful and exciting series.
Glenn Ficarra, one of the writers and creators of the series, explained that one of the ways ‘70s spy movies influenced Rabbit Hole was through the way it builds its tension. He also noted that in every good spy movie, there are tons of layers and surprises. So, as someone who has seen Rabbit Hole, I can confirm the layers that get revealed with each episode are always shocking, and it really feels like you are falling deeper and deeper into this plot with every episode. Ficarra elaborated on how these older movies influenced their Paramount+ series (opens in new tab), telling CinemaBlend:
It’s very true, the cast of Rabbit Hole even had a hard time explaining their new series quickly because of all the twists and turns it takes, and we have ‘70s spy thrillers to partially thank for that. Watching all the twists and turns unfold, a la old-school thriller, is so fun, and it’s also fascinating to see how plot devices from these older movies are used in a series made for the 2023 TV schedule.
