Rabbit Hole Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Of The Paramount+ Series Before

Since it transitioned over from CBS All Access a little more than two years ago, Paramount+ has put out some of the most engaging shows in the streaming world, including Tulsa King and the various Yellowstone spinoffs, with a great number of exciting originals on the way. You can add John Requa and Glenn Ficarra’s spy thriller, Rabbit Hole, to that list of Paramount+ original series .

If you have a Paramount+ subscription and are planning to watch the new series, which will be streaming on the platform as of March 26, there’s a good chance you want to know where you’ve seen the Rabbit Hole cast before. Well, worry no more, for we are about to go over each of the stars and why they look so familiar.

Kiefer Sutherland (John Weir)

At the center of Rabbit Hole, and its cast, is Kiefer Sutherland, who takes on the role of John Weir, a corporate spy who may have bitten off more than he can chew with his latest assignment.

No stranger when it comes to TV, Sutherland received multiple accolades (a Primetime Emmy, a Golden Globe, and much more) for his turn as Jack Bauer on the long-running Fox crime drama 24, which he followed up with a few seasons on the ABC political thriller Designated Survivor, a show that was eventually picked up by Netflix . Throughout his career, Sutherland has also given iconic performances in the likes of Stand By Me , The Lost Boys, Young Guns, Flatliners, and more, cementing himself as one of the best villains of the ‘80s in the process.

Charles Dance (Dr. Ben Wilson)

Charles Dance, a veteran of TV, film, and the stage, shows up on Rabbit Hole as Dr. Ben Wilson, the shadowy figure who hires John Weir to carry a massive corporate espionage plan.

Fans of Game of Thrones will recognize Dance from his captivating and merciless portrayal of Tywin Lannister during the first few seasons of Game of Thrones, while those who watched The Crown will remember him for his take on Lord Mountbatten during the expensive Netflix show’s third and fourth seasons. But that is just a small part of Dance’s career, as he has played Bond villains , key figures in the Alien franchise , and dozens of other movies and TV shows over the years.

Meta Golding (Hailey Winton)

Meta Golding appears on Rabbit Hole as Hailey Winton, another enigmatic character whose true alliances, and plans, remain shadowy at best.

Fans of The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, a.k.a., the best entry in the franchise thus far, will most likely recognize Golding from her portrayal of Enobaria, the District 2 tribute, in the 2013 dystopian sci-fi action flick, as well as its 2015 sequel, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2. Golding has also appeared on shows like Empire, Colony, Dark Blue, and House throughout her career.

Enid Graham (Josephine 'Jo' Madi)

Next up is Enid Graham, who shows up on Rabbit Hole as Josephine “Jo” Madi, an FBI agent who crosses paths with John Weir during his secretive mission.

If you watched the 2021 HBO crime drama series, Mare of Easttown, then you’ll probably recognize Graham from her portrayal of Dawn Bailey, the mother of the girl whose disappearance is at the center of the show. Over the years, Graham has also landed prominent roles on shows like The Sinner, Boardwalk Empire, and even Oz, on top of one-off appearances on dozens of shows such as The Good Wife, Law & Order, Blue Bloods, and FBI: Most Wanted. Her film credits include The Rewrite, Silver Tongue, and Blue Valentine, to name a few.

Rob Yang (Edward Homm)

Rob Yang takes on the role of Edward Homm on Rabbit Hole, an executive who finds himself becoming the mark in one of John Weir’s complex corporate espionage assignments.

Having most recently appeared as a member of The Menu cast , Yang has long popped up in movies like Glass, The Bourne Legacy, The Adjustment Bureau, and The Unidentified, as well as a few dozen TV shows such as Law & Order, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, The Americans, Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television, The American Rust, and the first season of HBO’s soon-to-be-ending drama series , Succession, to name only a few. Yang also voiced multiple characters in the Grand Theft Auto video game franchise, including the 2009 DLC, The Ballad of Gay Tony and the uber-successful Grand Theft Auto Online.

Walt Klink (The Intern)

Next up is Walt Klink, who shows up in the Rabbit Hole cast as a mysterious character known simply as The Intern.

Throughout his brief career in front of the camera, which only goes back to 2019, Klink has popped up on a number of TV shows such as Brugklas, Lieve Mama, Maus, Arctic Circle, and The English, to name only a few. On top of those appearances, Klink has also landed roles in a number of short films, the most recent being Niels Bourgonje’s Barrier.

Jason Butler Harner (Miles Valence)

And rounding out the main portion of the Rabbit Hole cast is Jason Butler Harner, who takes on the role of Miles Valence, an associate of John Weir who sends the corporate spy on the fateful assignment that will forever change the course of his personal history.

Over the years, Harner has appeared on just about every version of Law & Order imaginable, as well as other staples of the broadcast TV crime procedural drama with shows like The Closer and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. Harner has also landed roles on the likes of The Handmaid’s Tale, The Walking Dead, and Ozark in recent years as well. His film credits include everything from The Good Shepherd to Next and The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3 to The Family Fang.

You can see all these stars and other members of the Rabbit Hole cast in action when new episodes premiere Sundays on Paramount+. If you want to know about all the other new and returning shows coming to the small screen this year, check out our 2023 TV schedule for all the latest.