Ready Or Not 2’s Samara Weaving Had An NSFW Response After Accidentally Being Hit In The Face, And The Crew Was Shook

Filming a horror sequel isn’t easy, especially when it's a follow-up to one of the best horror comedy flicks of all time, like Ready or Not. While its impending sequel Ready or Not 2: Here I Come is quickly becoming one of the more anticipated upcoming horror movie releases, the production hasn’t been without its challenges. During filming, Samara Weaving found herself at the center of an unscripted hiccup that briefly stunned the entire set, not because any longterm impact, but due to the star's immediate and unfiltered reaction.

The story surfaced during a wide-ranging interview with The Hollywood Reporter, which focused on Weaving’s packed 2026 movie slate, which of course includes her return as Grace Macaulay in the long-awaited sequel. Amid discussions of brutal stunts, emotional endurance, and revisiting one of her most physically demanding roles, the actress shared how a minor on-set accident turned into an unexpectedly awkward moment for the entire crew. As she tells it, notably while laughing:

No, but Kathryn hit me in the face by accident. It wasn’t that painful, but it clocked me. I then went really Australian and said the C-word. (Laughs.) The whole crew was like, ‘Uh, are you alright?’ I forgot where I was; they don’t hear that a lot in North America.

The brief silence that followed said it all. While the word is used far more casually in Australia, and isn't as much of a personal assault, it carries a very different weight in North America, and presumably, on studio film sets. Weaving quickly realized she’d momentarily transported everyone into a cultural moment they weren’t prepared for.

Thankfully, the incident resulted in no major injuries, no offended co-stars, and no lasting damage beyond a collective double take and an after-the-fact anecdote. If anything, the moment underscored how physically intense Ready or Not 2 has been behind the scenes. The sequel picks up almost immediately after the first film’s ending, throwing Weaving’s Grace right back into danger with barely any time to recover. That intensity extends to the set itself, where fast-paced action and close-quarters choreography leave little room for error.

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come starts after Grace MacCaullay survives the deadly events of the original film, only to learn her escape came with a brutal catch. This time, powerful and wealthy families are forced to hunt her in a new deadly game, putting their fortunes on the line. Grace is dragged back into the chaos when she discovers her younger sister has also been marked for death.

Kathryn Newton joins the cast, playing Faith MacCaullay, Grace’s sister, whose danger forces Grace to fight once again, this time with someone she loves on the line.

According to the film’s star, the sequel puts Grace through even more punishment than the original, a promise that longtime fans of the first film will likely appreciate. The slip-up with Newton was minor in the grand scheme of things and what's to come for the one and only survivor of the first flick.

If the first trailer is any indication, Ready or Not 2: Here I Come isn’t pulling any punches, just ask Weaving. The footage teases bigger action, nastier set pieces, and an even more unhinged game than last time, setting the bar high for the sequel. The film is set to premiere at the 2026 South by Southwest Film & TV Festival between March 12 and 18, before hitting theaters nationwide on March 27, 2026.