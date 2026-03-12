I Did Not See Kylie Jenner Being A Card Shark And Hosting Poker Nights With Timothèe Chalamet Coming
Ante up!
Kylie Jenner has a lot of coals in the fire, between her clothing and makeup lines, her family’s reality show (we’re waiting for the Season 8 premiere date to hit the 2026 TV schedule), the start of an acting career following her appearance in Charli XCX’s The Moment, a Gen Z-geared rebrand of her Sprinter beverages and two young kids to raise. Still, as omnipresent as she is, I never realized Jenner’s also out here hosting poker nights with Timothèe Chalamet.
The youngest sibling on the Kardashian-Jenner family tree has opened up more in recent months about her under-the-radar romance with Timothèe Chalamet. While Kylie Jenner has supported the actor at various awards shows and they’ve been caught sneaking in a rare date night, most of her nights are spent at home. She talked to Vanity Fair (whose cover showed her smoking in a black bra) about her card shark ways, saying:
Kylie Jenner became famous at the age of 9, when Keeping Up with the Kardashians' cameras moved in to document the life of Kim Kardashian’s crazy family. Between her experiences with the paparazzi when she was younger and the fact that she’s got 8-year-old Stormi and 4-year-old Aire, it’s not hard to understand why she lets the party come to her these days, but still, who knew?Article continues below
She said the players that she and Timothèe Chalamet assemble combine big Hollywood names and figures from the art world, including painter Jonas Wood, who hosts the annual World Series of Art Poker. In fact, Wood had apparently been to her house just the previous night, as she said:
So billionaires like big pots? That’s not surprising. People have a lot of opinions about how the Kardashians spend their money, but regardless of where you fall on the topic, at least Kylie Jenner is honest about how much she loves it when the stakes are high.
I’m not sure who all has paid a trip to the new Jenner abode to play cards, but Jonas Wood’s games feature celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Benny Blanco, Ellen DeGeneres and Jack Black. This sounds like a pretty big part of Kylie Jenner’s life, and it proves yet again that while we may see a whole lot of her and her sisters on TV and social media, we really only ever see what they want us to.
While we wait for news about new episodes of The Kardashians, you can watch the first seven seasons with a Hulu subscription.
