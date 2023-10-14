Rachel Zegler Was Shook Finding Out Fans Don't Dress Up As Lucy Liu's Iconic Charlie's Angels And Kill Bill Characters For Halloween

Lucy Liu is undeniably a household name, particularly through her action roles in Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill and the Charlie’s Angels flicks alongside Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz. She kicked butt during some of the best movies of the 2000s ! But somehow the actress’ two big roles are not regularly popular costumes during Halloween season. Are you surprised? So was Rachel Zegler, Liu's costar from Shazam! 2.

With spooky season in full gear, we’re bringing back the time when CinemaBlend’s own Sean O’Connell spoke to the Shazam! Fury of the Gods cast members and the topic came up. Check out the moment below:

During the initial conversation with CinemaBlend, Rachel Zegler was asked about her role as Snow White in the upcoming live-action Snow White movie when she turned the attention over to Liu. Zegler was getting emotional thinking about little kids dressing for Halloween as her version of Snow White before asking Liu if her characters are part of Halloween festivities all the time. The Kill Bill actress shared that she hasn't really seen proof of that, but Zegler refused to believe such a thing.

I’ll be honest, I’ve never seen a Lucy Liu character being honored through a Halloween costume in my life, but as Zegler points out, some people must have done it before. I think the main point here is that it’s not a particularly popular Halloween costume for someone to go as O-Ren Ishii or Alex Munday. The most popular Kill Bill character at Halloween is, of course, Uma Thurman’s The Bride wearing the yellow tracksuit (which the Kill Bill lead apparently was not a fan of during production ), but somehow O-Ren has been slept on over the years.

I think an O-Ren costume would be genius as a friend paired-up costume, perhaps with the person dressed as O-Ren holding a fake severed head or something along those lines, or slathering themselves with fake blood since O-Ren does get executed by The Bride during Kill Bill. Alex Munday also feels like a no-brainer with a trio of girls, perhaps by replicating one of their outfits from the McG movies. Someone make this happen, because it’s way too shocking Liu has such iconic characters and has yet to see them really make an appearance on Halloween.

Given that Liu and Zegler were just in a superhero movie together, one might think that’d be the perfect opportunity for their characters to be seen on Halloween, but I don’t see Kalypso or Anthea costumes anywhere! That could be due to Shazam 2 ’s disappointing box office numbers and this franchise not expected to return Warner Bros. is ending the DCEU and rebooting it with the new DC Universe.